Aurora, IL

The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions at Pierce Center

One-hundred years of Aurora Noon Lions Club history is on display at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center in Aurora. Celebrating the Noon Lions’ centennial year, the exhibit opened Friday, Aug. 5, at the center, 20 E. Downer Place in Aurora. Admission is free. Hours are noon...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Trip down memory lanes for former Aurora sites

Were a member of the Tom-a-Hawk Club. Ate a meal at Barefoot Charlie’s (the best steaks in town!). Drag-raced on North Lake Street. Know that there was a West Aurora North High School. Drank a soda at Shaffer’s Pharmacy. Shot a few billiards at Miller’s pool hall (no...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora City Council salutes Class 3A State soccer champions

The Aurora City Council honored the Metea Valley High School girls soccer team Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Aurora City Council meeting. Metea Valley won the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A State championship in June. According to Max Preps, the team was number one in the U.S.. •...
AURORA, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene

Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Eater

Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston

While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
EVANSTON, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Celebrate music by two big bands this Thursday evening in Central Park

Above / During the final concert of the Naperville Municipal Band 10-week summer series in Central Park, fans on park benches, blankets and portable folding chairs again will be welcomed with big band sounds when the big stage door goes up on another opening of another show. The NMB BIG...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Channahon Three Rivers Festival Happening This Weekend

The Channahon Three Rivers Festival will begin on August 10th and runs through 14th. Our sponsors for this years festival includes Financial Plus Credit Union with locations in Morris and Diamond, Three Rivers Public Library, and Remax Ultimate Professionals Nancy Benard. Several activities will be taking place through the Three...
CHANNAHON, IL
The Voice

Puerto Rican

Winners of the Aurora Puerto Rican Queen Pageant pose in reuniting recently at the 50th Anniversary Festival, on Stolp Island in downtown Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
AURORA, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

742 E Downer Place

This home is located on the East side of Aurora! This ranch is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom. 4 MINUTE DRIVE FROM CASINO AND DOWNTOWN AURORA, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO FOX VALLEY MALL, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO AURORA OUTLET MALL, SECTION 8 FRIENDLY. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. 580 minimum credit score. $75 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK. NO PET BREED/WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS.
AURORA, IL
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
CHICAGO, IL
geneva.il.us

Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
GENEVA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

