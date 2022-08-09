Read full article on original website
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aurora Noon Lions at Pierce Center
One-hundred years of Aurora Noon Lions Club history is on display at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center in Aurora. Celebrating the Noon Lions’ centennial year, the exhibit opened Friday, Aug. 5, at the center, 20 E. Downer Place in Aurora. Admission is free. Hours are noon...
Trip down memory lanes for former Aurora sites
Were a member of the Tom-a-Hawk Club. Ate a meal at Barefoot Charlie’s (the best steaks in town!). Drag-raced on North Lake Street. Know that there was a West Aurora North High School. Drank a soda at Shaffer’s Pharmacy. Shot a few billiards at Miller’s pool hall (no...
Aurora City Council salutes Class 3A State soccer champions
The Aurora City Council honored the Metea Valley High School girls soccer team Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Aurora City Council meeting. Metea Valley won the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A State championship in June. According to Max Preps, the team was number one in the U.S.. •...
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene
Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
Eater
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
positivelynaperville.com
Celebrate music by two big bands this Thursday evening in Central Park
Above / During the final concert of the Naperville Municipal Band 10-week summer series in Central Park, fans on park benches, blankets and portable folding chairs again will be welcomed with big band sounds when the big stage door goes up on another opening of another show. The NMB BIG...
Cooper Roberts returning to school after Highland Park mass shooting
The family of the 8-year-old boy shot during the Highland Park mass shooting said Tuesday he will be heading into third grade after six to 12 weeks at a rehabilitation hospital.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Three Rivers Festival Happening This Weekend
The Channahon Three Rivers Festival will begin on August 10th and runs through 14th. Our sponsors for this years festival includes Financial Plus Credit Union with locations in Morris and Diamond, Three Rivers Public Library, and Remax Ultimate Professionals Nancy Benard. Several activities will be taking place through the Three...
Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, expected to join twin in 3rd grade: family
"This is a huge motivation for Cooper as he is excited to return to the classroom and see his friends," the boy's family said.
Puerto Rican
Winners of the Aurora Puerto Rican Queen Pageant pose in reuniting recently at the 50th Anniversary Festival, on Stolp Island in downtown Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
bhhschicago.com
742 E Downer Place
This home is located on the East side of Aurora! This ranch is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom. 4 MINUTE DRIVE FROM CASINO AND DOWNTOWN AURORA, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO FOX VALLEY MALL, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO AURORA OUTLET MALL, SECTION 8 FRIENDLY. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. 580 minimum credit score. $75 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK. NO PET BREED/WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS.
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
geneva.il.us
Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022
Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
