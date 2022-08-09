Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Mon, 08 Aug 2022 17:43:38 -0400

Read full article on original website
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 08:27:00 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 10 Aug 2022 08:27:00 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 1758-1768 Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Tree branches overhanging sidewalk and partially blocking it. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree roots under electrical power box – Sun, 07 Aug 2022 19:54:43 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 07 Aug 2022 19:54:43 -0400: Tree roots under electrical power box at Address: 1112 Faithful Pl Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. 1112 faithful place there is a shallow rooted tree pushing up the electrical box next to my driveway. This is a second request...
AOL Corp
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
cbs17
Holly Springs license plate agency closed for contract violations
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations. The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.
chapelboro.com
Orange County – Broadband, Fiber Optics, End of Emergency
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, August 10. She discussed rural broadband, fiber optic lines in Hillsborough, and the end of the statewide COVID state of emergency. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
WITN
Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
Residents evacuated due to gas leak in Wake Forest neighborhood
Wake Forest, N.C. — A gas leak near a Wake Forest neighborhood caused residents to evacuate and traffic to be diverted near Rogers Road. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the scene. Due to...
New housing mix, coffee shop, open spaces proposed for northern Chapel Hill
Two developers were interested in this Chapel Hill site last year. Now, one has a different idea.
NC town to seek new police chief as investigation into resignations, allegations wraps
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
wfncnews.com
Residents Allowed Back in Homes After Gas Leak Sealed in Wake Forest Neighborhood
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest residents have been allowed back in their homes after a gas leak caused their neighborhood to be evacuated. Construction crews ruptured a gas line along the 3800 block of Wild Meadow Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel were on the …. . WRAL.com...
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
Newly-released phone calls shed light on law enforcement response to pilot who jumped out of plane
Cary, N.C. — New calls released from Cary Police Department show how first responders coordinated the search for a man who jumped out of a plane prior to an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last month. In the calls, Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center tells Cary 911 it's believed...
cbs17
Durham County plans to use the Old Durham boys and girls club building for more than just Bull City United, commissioner says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys and Girls Club on East Pettigrew Street to turn it into the headquarters for the violence interrupter program, Bull City United. Bull City United is a group of 25...
WRAL
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy. During the memorial service for a fallen Wayne County deputy, fellow law...
WRAL
Durham County social workers express concern for their safety after activists protest
Durham, N.C. — Durham County leaders are concerned about an activist group that’s been protesting outside the County Human Services Building. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in the Child Protective Services Office feel they’re being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
techxplore.com
A union drive is underway at Amazon's huge new North Carolina facility. Can workers win?
The Amazon distribution center in Garner, North Carolina, is massive. Located a few miles southeast of downtown Raleigh, it covers 2 million square feet and houses multiple departments across four floors. The facility, known as RDU1, employs more than 4,000 people who work shifts spanning all hours of the day and night, seven days a week.
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community
DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
