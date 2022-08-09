Read full article on original website
moodycountyenterprise.com
Tattoo shop now open
The last time Skin and Bones Tattoo moved locations, it took about three years for their customer base to find them again. That was 15 years ago. This go round isn’t taking quite so long. After finally reopening their decades-old business in Flandreau just over a month ago, the duo behind the famed and largely free-style body art is already seeing an uptick in the return of longtime loyal customers.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Who’s in the Dunk Tank next Tuesday
Put the new Flandreau Flier Booster Club Falls Sports Rally on your calendar for next Tuesday, August 16. It will be a night of food, games, fun and gathering just before the fall sporting events begin. It all happens at the Moody County Fairgrounds just west of the Flier Booster...
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park
Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
livability.com
Best Places to Live in the US in 2022
Sioux Falls, SD is the #38 Best City to Live in the USA. Why Sioux Falls is one of the best cities to live in. Residents in Sioux Falls, SD, enjoy small-town camaraderie but with big-city amenities. As South Dakota’s largest city, Sioux Falls is one of the best places to live in the U.S., with loads of opportunities for entrepreneurs, those looking to grow their careers and young professionals ready to network in a new city. Sioux Falls is also a huge draw for scientists, with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earth Resources Observation and Science Data Center located in the region. (The center maintains tens of millions of satellite images of the Earth’s land surface, mapping everything from the planet’s minerals to catfish ponds). Affordable housing and a low cost of living plus plenty of free fun (hello, waterfalls and bike trails!) all help residents stretch their dollars further here. Sioux Falls is also on the radar of young professionals who love the cute coffee shops that are perfect for remote work, as well as the cool breweries and ample opportunities for rock climbing.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
KELOLAND TV
More motorcycle brands riding into Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years the Sturgis Rally has brought thousands of motorcycles from all over the country to South Dakota. While many are the classic Harley Davidson, a wider variety of brands have become more common at the rally in recent years. ‘Cowboy’ has been coming...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
KELOLAND TV
The murder of Mary K. Ross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
High School Football: The must see games of 2022
More than 50 different schools are featured on this year's list of must see games. Here's a look at the 92 games that you'll want to keep an eye on this fall
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
KELOLAND TV
Local dairy farm becomes more sustainable with methane digesters
BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A local dairy operation is becoming more sustainable. Boadwine Dairy in Baltic is taking manure and turning it into renewable natural gas through the use of their new methane digesters. It’s all a part of the Athena Project, a partnership with Brightmark, to bring agricultural...
kelo.com
Four businesses sold to a minor in Brookings County during compliance check
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Four of 11 businesses in Brookings County failed a compliance check and sold alcohol to a minor. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says the check was conducted on Friday. The Boathouse, CC’s Bar & Grill, Meadow Creek Golf Course, and Lefty’s Sports Bar failed. During the last compliance check, in April of 2022, two businesses made a sale to the underage buyer.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
