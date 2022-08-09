Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.

