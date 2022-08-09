Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Medical News Today
What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver
Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Medical News Today
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
SuPAR identifies patients at high risk of blood clot formation
Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In many cases these clots can be deadly, such as pulmonary embolisms—blood clots that travel to the lungs. In fact, in nearly one third of patients with COVID-19, these clots led to death.
healio.com
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia
Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
healio.com
Selexipag improves pulmonary vascular resistance, other hemodynamics in CTEPH
Selexipag improved pulmonary vascular resistance and other hemodynamic variables among patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, according to results published in European Respiratory Journal. However, there was no change in exercise capacity after treatment. “The results of this study suggest that selexipag is well tolerated and safe, and that it...
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
Nature.com
P50 implies adverse clinical outcomes in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome by reflecting extrapulmonary organ dysfunction
Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.
Medical News Today
What is medullary sponge kidney?
Medullary sponge kidney, also called Cacchi-Ricci disease, causes cysts to form in the small tubes inside the kidneys. It is present at birth, but doctors do not know the cause. The cysts are usually benign, or harmless, but they can cause symptoms such as blood in the urine or frequent...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
MedPage Today
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
Nature.com
Adipose tissue insulin resistance predicts the incidence of hypertension: The Hiroshima Study on Glucose Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases
We investigated the association of adipose tissue insulin resistance with blood pressure and hypertension incidence, comparing it with hepatic and skeletal muscle insulin resistance. The cross-sectional analysis included 6892 general health checkup examinees (mean age: 69.3 years; 51.3% women and 48.7% men) who had no cardiovascular disease. Of those, 3948 normotensive participants (mean age: 68.4 years; 54.8% women and 45.2% men) were enrolled in the retrospective cohort analysis. The adipose insulin resistance index (Adipo-IR) was calculated as the product of fasting serum insulin and free fatty acid levels. A high adipo-IR, high homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and low Matsuda index were indicated based on the optimal cutoff values in a receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Adipo-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.096, P"‰<"‰0.001), HOMA-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.052, P"‰<"‰0.001), and Matsuda index (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’0.055, P"‰<"‰0.001) were associated with systolic blood pressure in the cross-sectional analysis. Over a mean 5.3-year follow-up period, 1310 participants developed hypertension. A high adipo-IR (adjusted OR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.11"“1.51), but not HOMA-IR or Matsuda index, was significantly associated with the incidence of hypertension. Moreover, the combination of high adipo-IR with high HOMA-IR or low Matsuda index showed no higher odds of hypertension than a high adipo-IR alone. These results suggest that insulin resistance is associated with blood pressure control regardless of the tissue in which it occurs; however, the risk of hypertension is determined by insulin resistance in adipose tissue rather than in liver or muscle tissue.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
