San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
Ex-San Diego Vice detective charged in illicit massage business scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services.
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
SFGate
Top California environment official leaving state government
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jared Blumenfeld, California's top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day...
capitalbnews.org
‘We Need Everyone’: How Two Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters Are Building a Movement
On the heels of the largest wildfire season in California’s modern history, Royal Ramey traded in his work on the scorched mountainsides for an office desk in San Bernardino. He had been battling wildfires for a decade, among the thousands of incarcerated Californians who were trained by the correctional...
San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico
SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
County ballot measure could lead to secession from California
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would allow the board to go after the county’s fair share of resources. The measure includes language that would allow secession from California. Although, secession would be an extreme outcome of...
Progressive Rail Roading
Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
CalMatters: Newsom tells legislature to act fast to enact new climate change targets
Ramping up goals for tackling climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to accelerate greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100 percent clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells. Newsom also is seeking regulations from the state Air Resources Board that would govern controversial projects […]
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
rosevilletoday.com
Denied Parole. Daniel Bezemer to remain behind bars for vicious murder
Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole. Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003....
KGUN 9
Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not
PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KTVU FOX 2
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
Jalopnik
Cruise Server Crash Causes Self-Driving Car Blockades on San Francisco Streets
On June 28, streets in San Francisco came to a halt when self-driving Chevrolet Bolts operated by Cruise, GM’s self-driving company, sat motionless at red lights and in the middle of cross walks. The cars had no drivers, and trapped folks in traffic and riders in the vehicles alike. So what happened?
mymotherlode.com
Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station
Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
