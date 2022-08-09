ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

SFGate

Top California environment official leaving state government

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jared Blumenfeld, California's top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day...
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

County ballot measure could lead to secession from California

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would allow the board to go after the county’s fair share of resources. The measure includes language that would allow secession from California. Although, secession would be an extreme outcome of...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Denied Parole. Daniel Bezemer to remain behind bars for vicious murder

Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole. Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003....
ROSEVILLE, CA
KGUN 9

Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station

Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

