Pioneer, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Steve Hornyak (1943-2022)

Steve Edward Hornyak, 78, of Montpelier, passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born on October 7, 1943 in Bryan. Steve graduated from Edgerton High School in 1962 and after graduation he honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Nolin-Taylor (1948-2022)

Sharon A. Nolin-Taylor, 74, of Pioneer went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 11th at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 2, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to William O. and Nancy L. (Koons) Clements Jr. On June 21, 1997 she married Robert “Bob” Taylor in Quincy, Michigan and he preceded her in death.
PIONEER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Carroll “Tom” May (1942-2022)

Carroll “Tom” May, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born at home in Carroll County, KY to the late Roy O. May and Rella (Stanley) May. On March 31, 1962 he married Norma Jean...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Kathryn Ogden (1934-2022)

Kathryn M. Ogden, 88, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Laurels of Defiance. She was born on July 3, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Max and Anna (Mueller) Butler. She married Charles L. Ogden, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2004. Kathryn was...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For August 11th, 2022

SINGLES: 1. Taylor (A) d. Armas 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brennan (A) d. Lavinder 7-5, 6-0; 3. Delaney (A) d. Siefker 6-3, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. G. Wolf/K.Wolf 6-1, 6-1; 2. Burt/Zientek (W) d. Stoner/Wyse 6-1, 6-4 BOYS GOLF. Paulding Invitational. DEFIANCE – Archbold’s Cahle Roth defeated Noah Huard...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Power In The Purse Makes Donation To Bryan Inclusive Playground

At its third quarter meeting, Power in the Purse contributed $6,375 to the Bryan Inclusive Playground. The playground will be built at the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School in Bryan with a planned opening in the spring of 2024. Paula Kline, Bryan Parks and Rec board member and...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Golden Bear Sports Network Adds WOSN As Television Partner

BRYAN, OHIO – The Golden Bear Sports Network, which airs Bryan High School athletics on BryanSports.com and WQCT radio (Q 96.5) has announced that its programming will also be airing on the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) television station. WOSN is the leader in high school sports broadcasting for...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

NSCC Recognizes Four Practical Nursing Graduates

NURSING GRADS … Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. Additional information on the Northwest State healthcare programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/nursing-allied-health-home, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.
ARCHBOLD, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet

Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Village Of Swanton To Conduct Smoke Testing Of Sewers

The Village of Swanton will be smoke testing the combined sewers, sanitary sewers, and storm sewers on August 15, 2022 on Hickory Street, Oak Street, Elm Street, St. Richards Court, Maple Street, Birch Street, Forrester Drive; South Main Street between Airport Highway and Swanton Cemetery; and Airport Highway between Paigelynn Street and Main Street.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday

The annual Alvordton Plow Days is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
ALVORDTON, OH
#Pioneer High School#Aro Corp#Union
13abc.com

Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man. Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County

ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday. MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to MSP, a...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Tim Hortons Robbed Sunday Afternoon

Adrian, MI – The Tim Hortons in Adrian was robbed Sunday at around 5:40pm. Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a subject entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Emrick said that the suspect fled on foot...
ADRIAN, MI
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
13abc.com

Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child. Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.
WAUSEON, OH
hollandsfj.us

Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash

A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
SWANTON, OH

