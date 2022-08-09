Read full article on original website
Sharon Nolin-Taylor (1948-2022)
Sharon A. Nolin-Taylor, 74, of Pioneer went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 11th at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 2, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to William O. and Nancy L. (Koons) Clements Jr. On June 21, 1997 she married Robert “Bob” Taylor in Quincy, Michigan and he preceded her in death.
Carroll “Tom” May (1942-2022)
Carroll “Tom” May, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born at home in Carroll County, KY to the late Roy O. May and Rella (Stanley) May. On March 31, 1962 he married Norma Jean...
Kevin Rice (1968-2022)
He was born on May 20, 1968, in Findlay, Ohio, to Donald and Jane (Winegardner) Rice. Kevin graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio. He received a bachelor’s degree in Business from Manchester University in Manchester, Indiana. Kevin was the vice president and chief loan officer at First...
WNHO “TV26″ Television Merging With The West Ohio Sports Network
WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in Northwest Ohio has announced their plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima, Ohio. The merger formally took place on August 1st , 2022. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a fulltime local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima.
Kathryn Ogden (1934-2022)
Kathryn M. Ogden, 88, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Laurels of Defiance. She was born on July 3, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Max and Anna (Mueller) Butler. She married Charles L. Ogden, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2004. Kathryn was...
High School Sports Roundup For August 11th, 2022
SINGLES: 1. Taylor (A) d. Armas 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brennan (A) d. Lavinder 7-5, 6-0; 3. Delaney (A) d. Siefker 6-3, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. G. Wolf/K.Wolf 6-1, 6-1; 2. Burt/Zientek (W) d. Stoner/Wyse 6-1, 6-4 BOYS GOLF. Paulding Invitational. DEFIANCE – Archbold’s Cahle Roth defeated Noah Huard...
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!
Village Of Swanton To Conduct Smoke Testing Of Sewers
The Village of Swanton will be smoke testing the combined sewers, sanitary sewers, and storm sewers on August 15, 2022 on Hickory Street, Oak Street, Elm Street, St. Richards Court, Maple Street, Birch Street, Forrester Drive; South Main Street between Airport Highway and Swanton Cemetery; and Airport Highway between Paigelynn Street and Main Street.
Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday
The annual Alvordton Plow Days is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
