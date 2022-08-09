ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, OH

Steve Hornyak (1943-2022)

Steve Hornyak (1943-2022)

Steve Edward Hornyak, 78, of Montpelier, passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born on October 7, 1943 in Bryan. Steve graduated from Edgerton High School in 1962 and after graduation he honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
MONTPELIER, OH
Kathryn Ogden (1934-2022)

Kathryn Ogden (1934-2022)

Kathryn M. Ogden, 88, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Laurels of Defiance. She was born on July 3, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Max and Anna (Mueller) Butler. She married Charles L. Ogden, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2004. Kathryn was...
MONTPELIER, OH
Sharon Nolin-Taylor (1948-2022)

Sharon Nolin-Taylor (1948-2022)

Sharon A. Nolin-Taylor, 74, of Pioneer went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 11th at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 2, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to William O. and Nancy L. (Koons) Clements Jr. On June 21, 1997 she married Robert “Bob” Taylor in Quincy, Michigan and he preceded her in death.
PIONEER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For August 11th, 2022

SINGLES: 1. Taylor (A) d. Armas 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brennan (A) d. Lavinder 7-5, 6-0; 3. Delaney (A) d. Siefker 6-3, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. G. Wolf/K.Wolf 6-1, 6-1; 2. Burt/Zientek (W) d. Stoner/Wyse 6-1, 6-4 BOYS GOLF. Paulding Invitational. DEFIANCE – Archbold’s Cahle Roth defeated Noah Huard...
ARCHBOLD, OH
Kevin Rice (1968-2022)

Kevin Rice (1968-2022)

He was born on May 20, 1968, in Findlay, Ohio, to Donald and Jane (Winegardner) Rice. Kevin graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio. He received a bachelor’s degree in Business from Manchester University in Manchester, Indiana. Kevin was the vice president and chief loan officer at First...
ANGOLA, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Golden Bear Sports Network Adds WOSN As Television Partner

BRYAN, OHIO – The Golden Bear Sports Network, which airs Bryan High School athletics on BryanSports.com and WQCT radio (Q 96.5) has announced that its programming will also be airing on the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) television station. WOSN is the leader in high school sports broadcasting for...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday

The annual Alvordton Plow Days is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
ALVORDTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Village Of Swanton To Conduct Smoke Testing Of Sewers

The Village of Swanton will be smoke testing the combined sewers, sanitary sewers, and storm sewers on August 15, 2022 on Hickory Street, Oak Street, Elm Street, St. Richards Court, Maple Street, Birch Street, Forrester Drive; South Main Street between Airport Highway and Swanton Cemetery; and Airport Highway between Paigelynn Street and Main Street.
SWANTON, OH

