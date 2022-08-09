ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers Thursday night during a chase through Southwest Detroit. A passenger of a Dodge Ram truck was reportedly firing at Detroit police officers while they were being pursued at about Thursday in Southwest Detroit. Michigan State Police said Friday that troopers joined Detroit police on their chase at about 10:10 p.m.
Man Recovers From Injuries In Non-Fatal Shooting, Detroit Police Continue Searching For Suspect

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting. Detroit police seek non-fatal shooting suspect | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Sunday, July 24, at about 12:50 a.m. Police say that a group of people were standing under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd., when the suspect approached them and started firing shots, striking a 32-year-old man. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and has been released. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
22-year-old found dead in back seat of SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said. The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit police said the body was found in the...
Police: Shots fired multiple times at officers in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Police came under fire twice Thursday night in Detroit, officials report. Detroit police told Local 4 that during one incident, officers were shot at several times by someone driving a truck throughout Southwest Detroit. The incident ended at Southfield Road and West Outer Drive in Allen Park, police said.
5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
