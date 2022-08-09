Read full article on original website
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.
Police: 17-year-old turns himself in after fatally stabbing someone on Belle Isle
DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported there was a suspicious death on Belle Isle Friday night. According to an MSP tweet, troopers found a deceased 55-year-old male from Hamtramck on the island around 8 p.m. near Riverbank Road and Oakway Drive. Police state that the victim was fatally stabbed with a knife.
Cleaning service employee charged for fatally assaulting coworker at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 48-year-old cleaning service worker was arraigned on Saturday on a charge of open murder. Astrit Gjon Bushi of Albania is being held without bond in Oakland County Jail on account of fatally assaulting his coworker, 49-year-old Gregory Robertson, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who stole money, Chrysler 300 after luring man from a nightclub
DETROIT – Police are searching for suspects in regards to a carjacking that happened in late July. According to Detroit police, on July 27, around 5:25 a.m., three suspects stole a 2014 Chrysler 300 and money from a 31-year-old man on the 15300 block of Stansbury Avenue. Two women...
5 arrested, charged after men walk into Royal Oak pharmacy and demand prescription pills, police say
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Five men are facing charges in connection with an unarmed robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy. The robbery happened at 9:35 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 West 13 Mile Road. Police said someone called 911 to report that...
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers Thursday night during a chase through Southwest Detroit. A passenger of a Dodge Ram truck was reportedly firing at Detroit police officers while they were being pursued at about Thursday in Southwest Detroit. Michigan State Police said Friday that troopers joined Detroit police on their chase at about 10:10 p.m.
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
Man Recovers From Injuries In Non-Fatal Shooting, Detroit Police Continue Searching For Suspect
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting. Detroit police seek non-fatal shooting suspect | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Sunday, July 24, at about 12:50 a.m. Police say that a group of people were standing under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd., when the suspect approached them and started firing shots, striking a 32-year-old man. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and has been released. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
22-year-old found dead in back seat of SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said. The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit police said the body was found in the...
Police: Shots fired multiple times at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Police came under fire twice Thursday night in Detroit, officials report. Detroit police told Local 4 that during one incident, officers were shot at several times by someone driving a truck throughout Southwest Detroit. The incident ended at Southfield Road and West Outer Drive in Allen Park, police said.
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
57-Year-Old Man Injured In A Traffic Crash In Port Huron Township (Port Huron Township, MI)
A motorcyclist in Port Huron Township had severe injuries after a traffic accident on Wednesday night. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred when a northbound motorcycle driven by a 57-year-old man from [..]
5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
"I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this."
Oakland County officials identify worker killed overnight at GM Orion Assembly plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County officials have identified the worker who was killed overnight during a fight with a coworker at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant. Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were called at 1:37 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) to the plant on...
Michigan State Police want help finding person responsible for stealing boat, trailer in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police want help finding the person responsible for stealing a boat and trailer in Ingham County. MSP says the incident occurred in the early morning of July 18 in the 2000 block of Heeney Road in Stockbridge. Officials say the vehicle the...
