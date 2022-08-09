ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuWqM_0hAZjidS00

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report , which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state.

High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the NOAA, and affects residents of coastal towns and states. Floods that used to only occur during large storms now occur more regularly from simple causes, such as full-moons or changes in currents and winds.

High tide flooding is defined as “the overflow or excess accumulation of ocean water at high tide that covers low-lying areas, and typically occurs when tides reach anywhere from 1.75 to 2 feet above the daily average high tide and start spilling onto streets or bubbling up from storm drains,” the NOAA’s website states.

The report found that in 2022, there will continue to be an increase of over 150% in high tide flooding compared to the year 2000 in eastern U.S. and Gulf state communities.

The report also predicted that in 2050, high tide flooding across the United States is expected to take place between 45 to 70 days a year on average, while the report only predicts three to seven days of flooding in 2023.

High tide flooding in Washington state

In Washington state, there is over an 80% chance that 10 or more flood events will occur each year and the costs of flooding exceed those from all other natural disasters, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The NOAA’s high flooding map shows records of flooding across the country and predicts upcoming flooding throughout the years.

▪ Seattle faced seven flooding days in 2021, and is predicted to experience one to five days of flooding throughout 2022, and nine to 10 days in 2050.

▪ Cherry Point had two days of flooding in 2021, and is expected to have up to five flooding days in 2022, and five to six days in 2050.

▪ Friday Harbor faced eight days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to face up to six days of flooding in 2022 and eight to 10 days in 2050.

▪ Port Townsend experienced six days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to experience up to four days in 2022, and nine to 10 days of flooding in 2050.

▪ Port Angeles had three days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to have up to five days of flooding in 2022, and seven to nine days in 2050.

▪ Toke Point is facing the harshest risk of high tide flooding in Washington state, as it experienced 11 days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to face four to 16 days in 2022, and 20-25 flooding days in 2050.

The National Weather Service advises those in flood-prone areas to be prepared for flooding and evacuations and to watch for flood warnings and flood watches.

Comments / 29

Pat Cattin
3d ago

Even the photo is a fraud. It is a stock photo of flooding from rain. If this coastal flooding happened 5 or more times in Seattle last year, show us a photo of that.

Reply
17
Mark
4d ago

Warning: as in imminent destruction be careful? No this is a full on, global climate change is real, look at this information... None of it is an actual warning, rather predictions of what might happen during the year. This is worthless.

Reply
13
FoundingFather2.0
3d ago

warning: tooth fairies may attack at night. recommended by Fauci to wear 3, even 4 masks at night for protection. And mail in ballots is encouraged.

Reply(1)
12
Related
q13fox.com

Cooler temps for Puget Sound, lightning threat across Washington

SEATTLE - We're forecasting noticeably cooler temperatures across the Puget Sound lowlands today. The lightning threat is also spiking, and unfortunately this is elevating fire danger (especially in Eastern Washington). In the map below, everyone in light green is facing a chance for relatively weak thunderstorms and small hail today....
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Friday Harbor, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Port Townsend, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Friday Harbor, WA
Government
City
Port Townsend, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound

Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tides#Ocean Water#Sea Levels#National Weather Service#Noaa
KOMO News

Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands

Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
wnav.com

Hazardous Weather Alert Issued

This Afternoon and Tonight A Flood Watch is in effect for the Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas as well as central and southern Maryland for this afternoon and evening. Elsewhere, scattered instances of flooding or flash flooding are possible from thunderstorms during this time. Isolated instances of damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and evening.
MARYLAND STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Levee setback project closes Town Road and foot trail

SEQUIM – Progress is being made on Rivers Edge Levee Setback Project near the mouth of the Dungeness River. For that reason, Towne Road and the adjacent Dungeness Levee Trail have been closed due to construction activity. Road and levee trail closures are in effect between Dungeness Schoolhouse and...
SEQUIM, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
2K+
Followers
134
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy