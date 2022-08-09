High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report , which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state.

High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the NOAA, and affects residents of coastal towns and states. Floods that used to only occur during large storms now occur more regularly from simple causes, such as full-moons or changes in currents and winds.

High tide flooding is defined as “the overflow or excess accumulation of ocean water at high tide that covers low-lying areas, and typically occurs when tides reach anywhere from 1.75 to 2 feet above the daily average high tide and start spilling onto streets or bubbling up from storm drains,” the NOAA’s website states.

The report found that in 2022, there will continue to be an increase of over 150% in high tide flooding compared to the year 2000 in eastern U.S. and Gulf state communities.

The report also predicted that in 2050, high tide flooding across the United States is expected to take place between 45 to 70 days a year on average, while the report only predicts three to seven days of flooding in 2023.

High tide flooding in Washington state

In Washington state, there is over an 80% chance that 10 or more flood events will occur each year and the costs of flooding exceed those from all other natural disasters, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The NOAA’s high flooding map shows records of flooding across the country and predicts upcoming flooding throughout the years.

▪ Seattle faced seven flooding days in 2021, and is predicted to experience one to five days of flooding throughout 2022, and nine to 10 days in 2050.

▪ Cherry Point had two days of flooding in 2021, and is expected to have up to five flooding days in 2022, and five to six days in 2050.

▪ Friday Harbor faced eight days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to face up to six days of flooding in 2022 and eight to 10 days in 2050.

▪ Port Townsend experienced six days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to experience up to four days in 2022, and nine to 10 days of flooding in 2050.

▪ Port Angeles had three days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to have up to five days of flooding in 2022, and seven to nine days in 2050.

▪ Toke Point is facing the harshest risk of high tide flooding in Washington state, as it experienced 11 days of flooding in 2021 and is expected to face four to 16 days in 2022, and 20-25 flooding days in 2050.

The National Weather Service advises those in flood-prone areas to be prepared for flooding and evacuations and to watch for flood warnings and flood watches.

