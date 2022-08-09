Read full article on original website
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm about a rise in E. coli infections, and they're sharing ways to not get sick. Officials said nine people are dealing with an E. coli infection in Ottawa County, and four of those people had to be hospitalized due to their symptoms.
E. coli Outbreak in Michigan seems to be brewing – at least 9 cases reported
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to increasing cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections in the community. The Department is currently monitoring 9 cases of STEC, which is significantly higher than the typical number of cases reported at this time of the year. The Department is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to investigate possible links between the cases. Four of the 9 cases have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
