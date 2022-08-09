ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico women arrested on drug charges

By Odessa American
 4 days ago

Two women from New Mexico were arrested on felony drug charges Friday following a tip.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives received a tip that a maroon 2016 Chrysler 300 was on its way to Odessa with a large amount of narcotics.

Detectives were waiting at the predetermined drop-off point and the driver of the car, Amber Vargas, gave permission for them to search the vehicle, the report stated.

Inside the trunk, detectives found a suitcase with 105 grams of THC, 40 grams of the hallucinogen psilocybin and more than two pounds of marijuana, according to the report.

Vargas and her passenger, Crystal Arugello, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of marijuana. The controlled substance charge is a Class 1 felony punishable by a prison term of five years to life and the marijuana charge is a state jail felony charge carries a prison sentence of six months to two years.

Both women, who reside seven hours from Odessa in Raton, N.M., remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday morning on bonds totaling $78,500.

