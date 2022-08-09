In depth look at hate crimes in western Massachusetts

( WWLP ) – The number of hate crimes in western Massachusetts has risen over the years.

The most recent 2020 Massachusetts Hate Crimes Report indicated that there were 385 hate crimes reported to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. This number rose slightly from the year 2019. In Springfield, there were 16 hate crimes reported.

According to the United States Department of Justice , there have been 204 crimes against persons, 144 crimes against property, and 3 crimes against society in the state as of 2020.

“The Administration stands in solidarity with victims and survivors of hate crimes, and we remain deeply committed to use ever tool at our disposal to proactively prevent and respond to these heinous acts,” said EOPSS spokesperson. “During his time in office, Governor Baker has taken several important steps including reconstituting the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes, creating the first-of-its-kind security training and toolkit for faith-based organizations, providing nearly $4M in grants for target hardening, and ensuring that every Massachusetts police department has a dedicated, trained civil rights officer. Each measure responds to local needs and is designed with the goal of eradicating all forms of hate in the Commonwealth.”

Hate Crime Trend from 2017 to 2021. Courtesy of MassCrime.

What is a hate crime?

A hate crime is an unlawful act committed against a victim based on their race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability. There is no such thing as a hate crime based on beliefs.

Not considered hate crimes:

Distasteful ideologies

Advocacy of political or social positions

Use of discriminatory rhetoric or the general philosophic embrace of biased or hate-filled beliefs.

In-depth look at these crimes across western Massachusetts

22News gathered the number of crimes around western Massachusetts.

The MassCrime database shows the stats for 2021 hate crimes with race, religious, and sexual bias across western Massachusetts. Including, hate crime by an offense committed, victim type, and hate crime is known offender race. There are currently, 185 unknown offenders in the state.

Hampshire County

Hate Crime with Race Bias

Measures Number of Incidents Total Number of Individual Victims Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Anti-Black or African American 3 4 0 3 Anti-White 0 0 0 0 Anti-American Indian or Alaska Native 0 0 0 0 Anti-Asian 0 0 0 0 Anti-Multiple Races, Group 0 0 0 0 Anti-Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0 0 0 0 Anti-Arab 0 0 0 0 Anti-Hispanic or Latino 0 0 0 0 Anti-Other Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry 0 0 0 0 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Hate Crime with Religious Bias

Measures/Incident Bias Number of Incidents Total Number of Individual Victims Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Anti-Jewish 3 1 0 3 Data retrieved from MassCrime.

Hate Crime with Sexual Orientation Bias – No data available

Hate Crime by Offense Type

Measures/Incident Bias Number of Incidents Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Intimidation 3 2 3 Destruction/Damage/Vandalism 4 0 4 Aggravated Assault 0 0 0 Simple Assault 0 0 0 Data retrieved from MassCrime.

Hate Crime by Victim Type

Measures/Victim Type Number of Incidents Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Individual 4 2 4 Business 2 0 2 Government 1 0 1 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Hate Crime by Offender Race

Measures/Offender Race Total Number of Known Offenders Total Number of Known Adult Offenders Total Number of Known Juvenile Offenders Number of Offenses All offender races 2 2 0 1 White 2 2 0 1 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Hampden County

Hate Crime with Race Bias

Measures Number of Incidents Total Number of Individual Victims Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Anti-Black or African American 3 4 1 3 Anti-White 1 2 1 1 Anti-American Indian or Alaska Native 0 0 0 0 Anti-Asian 0 0 0 0 Anti-Multiple Races, Group 0 0 0 0 Anti-Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0 0 0 0 Anti-Arab 0 0 0 0 Anti-Hispanic or Latino 0 0 0 0 Anti-Other Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry 0 0 0 0 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Hate Crime with Religious Bias

Measures/Incident Bias Number of Incidents Total Number of Individual Victims Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Anti-Jewish 3 4 1 3 Data retrieved from MassCrime.

Hate Crime with Sexual Orientation Bias – No data available

Hate Crime by Offense Type

Measures/Incident Bias Number of Incidents Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Intimidation 3 2 3 Destruction/Damage/Vandalism 3 0 3 Aggravated Assault 1 1 1 Simple Assault 1 1 1 Data retrieved from MassCrime.

Hate Crime by Victim Type

Measures/Victim Type Number of Incidents Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Individual 7 4 7 Government 1 0 1 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Hate Crime by Offender Race

Measures/Offender Race Total Number of Known Offenders Total Number of Known Adult Offenders Total Number of Known Juvenile Offenders Number of Offenses All offender races 4 2 1 4 White 2 1 1 2 Black or African American 2 1 0 2 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Franklin County

Hate Crime with Race Bias – No data available

Hate Crime with Religious Bias – No data available

Hate Crime with Sexual Orientation Bias – No data available

Hate Crime by Offense Type – No data available

Hate Crime by Victim Type – No data available

Hate Crime by Offender Race – No data available

Berkshire County

Hate Crime with Race Bias

Measures Number of Incidents Total Number of Individual Victims Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Anti-Black or African American 2 2 1 3 Anti-White 1 2 0 1 Anti-American Indian or Alaska Native 0 0 0 0 Anti-Asian 0 0 0 0 Anti-Multiple Races, Group 0 0 0 0 Anti-Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0 0 0 0 Anti-Arab 0 0 0 0 Anti-Hispanic or Latino 0 0 0 0 Anti-Other Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry 0 0 0 0 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Measures/Incident Bias Number of Incidents Total Number of Individual Victims Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Anti-Jewish 2 0 0 2 Data retrieved from MassCrime.

Hate Crime with Sexual Orientation Bias

Measures/Incident Bias Number of Incidents Total Number of Individual Victims Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Anti-Gay 2 1 0 2 Anti-Lesbian 1 1 0 1 Anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, or Transgender 1 1 0 1 Data retrieved from MassCrime.

Hate Crime by Offense Type

Measures/Incident Bias Number of Incidents Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Aggravated Assault 1 0 1 Intimidation 3 1 2 Larceny-Theft 2 0 3 Destruction/Damage/Vandalism 4 1 4 Data retrieved from MassCrime.

Hate Crime by Victim Type

Measures/Victim Type Number of Incidents Total Number of Known Offenders Number of Offenses Individual 6 1 7 Government 2 0 2 Business 1 0 1 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

Hate Crime by Offender Race

Measures/Offender Race Total Number of Known Offenders Total Number of Known Adult Offenders Total Number of Known Juvenile Offenders Number of Offenses All offender races 1 1 0 2 White 1 1 0 2 Data retrieved from MassCrime .

As a recent initiative from the state, an “End Hate Now” hotline was added. The hotline gives Massachusetts residents the ability to report hate-based incidents or criminal activity.

In the wake of mass shootings and/or acts of hate-based violent extremism, Massachusetts residents and visitors are encouraged to contact the hotline when they experience troubling or concerning instances of hate, potential hate crimes, or concerns about individuals who appear to be espousing hate-filled views or actions. If you would like to remain anonymous, your contact information can be left.

Currently, the hotline is only available in English, Spanish, Cantonese, and French. You can dial 1-83-END-H8-NOW for the hotline.

22News contacted the Massachusetts Hate Crimes Task Force President, Talbert Swan to hear what is being done to minimize the number of hate crimes, but have yet to hear back.

