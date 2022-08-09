Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police.
CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and jewelry.Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Worthington
Photos of the suspects can be seen below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2374 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 14