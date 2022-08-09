ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police.

CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and jewelry.

Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Worthington

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Suspects accused of stealing gold bars and other valuables from a Columbus home. (Courtesy of Columbus Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2374 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Comments / 14

Will Buck
4d ago

Chances are they're not smart enough to get rid of them correctly and will get caught that way. I'd give it a week. If that...

so what who cares
4d ago

how did they know it was there. that's not just something we all have just laying around. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😲time to use those detective SKILLS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

PizzaLover
4d ago

Nine time's out of ten it's somebody you know..Gotta watch the company you keep!

