Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police.

CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and jewelry.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Suspects accused of stealing gold bars and other valuables from a Columbus home. (Courtesy of Columbus Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2374 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

