Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Massive sundial now on display in Janesville

JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
JANESVILLE, WI
ibmadison.com

Massachusetts company acquires Madison development

Northland of Waban, Massachusetts has acquired the 318-unit multifamily Preserve West at 78 Kessel Court on the west side of Madison. The development marks the first Wisconsin purchase for the company. Northland owns and operates a portfolio that includes more than 26,000 units in 14 states spanning New England, the Midwest, and the Southwestern and Southeastern regions.
MADISON, WI
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much needed road improvement projects given...
BELOIT, WI
#Local Life#Localevent#The Format#High Tech#Innovation#Ten Forward Consulting
WOMI Owensboro

Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?

Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
BELOIT, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities

LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties

(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.
MADISON, WI

