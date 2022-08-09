Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Massive sundial now on display in Janesville
JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
ibmadison.com
Massachusetts company acquires Madison development
Northland of Waban, Massachusetts has acquired the 318-unit multifamily Preserve West at 78 Kessel Court on the west side of Madison. The development marks the first Wisconsin purchase for the company. Northland owns and operates a portfolio that includes more than 26,000 units in 14 states spanning New England, the Midwest, and the Southwestern and Southeastern regions.
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
WIFR
$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much needed road improvement projects given...
Canadian CrossFit athlete, 51, suffers stroke during competition
MADISON, Wis. — A 51-year-old CrossFit athlete is recovering after suffering a massive stroke during the event Thursday. “I remember realizing I had skipping rope with me because that was going to be one of the things I get warmed up with, and I realized that it had fallen out of my hand,” Dave Rempel recalled. Rempel remembers slurring his speech...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager's death by suicide two weeks ago.
Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?
Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities
LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
WBAY Green Bay
Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, will face Evers in November
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Donald Trump-endorsed businessman Tim Michels won the Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor Tuesday, beating out former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary. “Thanks to you, we took on the Madison Establishment and won,” said Michels. “Tonight we celebrate, but then, first thing tomorrow, let’s...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
nbc15.com
All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties
(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.
Baraboo police investigate multiple catalytic converter thefts
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen Sunday night and early Monday. Police said that the thefts took place west of Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues as well as in the West Square Building parking lot. Officers requested surveillance footage from the building to try and identify the thieves.
