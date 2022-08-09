ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
Three-Time Super Bowl Champion James White Announces Retirement

On Thursday, James White announced his retirement from the NFL. The running back finishes an eight-year career with three Super Bowl championships and a lot of highlights and memories with the New England Patriots. White, selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, made the official announcement on...
NFL
