Pence demands ‘full accounting’ from Garland on Mar-a-Lago search

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence undermined public confidence in the justice system and called for a “full accounting” from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history.”

“After years where FBI agents were found to be acting on political motivation during our administration, the appearance of continued partisanship by the Justice Department must be addressed,” he continued. “Yesterday’s action undermines public confidence in our system of justice and Attorney General Garland must give a full accounting to the American people as to why this action was taken and he must do so immediately.”

Trump announced on Monday a large group of FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump faces multiple investigations focused on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, his business dealings and his handling of classified documents.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, said on Fox News on Monday evening that the search was focused on the latter.

The National Archives reportedly asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to examine Trump’s handling of records at the end of his term, including whether the took classified documents to Florida.

The FBI and DOJ have both declined to comment on the raid.

Pence’s statement echoes other Republicans who have similarly called for Garland to answer questions about the raid. Some, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), went further and called for the attorney general’s resignation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened to investigate Garland if Republicans take control of the House next year, telling him to preserve documents and “clear your calendar.”

Pence is one of multiple potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates that have expressed concerns over the raid, with other rumored contenders like Hawley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also weighing in.

The former vice president has made frequent appearances in early primary states and continues to endorse candidates running in the midterm elections, sometimes in opposition to Trump’s own endorsements.

Pence has urged his party to focus on a forward-looking agenda, contrasting with Trump’s consistent mentions of the 2020 election and unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Tamie Grandstaff
4d ago

Good grief. The fact that Republicans are having a melt down over something they would be celebrating if this would have been Clinton or Obama is a true test to their sanity.....

Jim Wood
4d ago

the test was that Clinton obumer and obidum that comited treason against this country and should be held accountable

Just1American
4d ago

doesn't matter what party you affiliate with. if this action doesn't deeply concern you. there's something mentally wrong upstairs

