Video Games

TechRadar

Madden 23 won’t let you upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X without a hefty fee

Heads up Madden fans – the standard edition of Madden NFL 23 won’t include a free PS5 or Xbox Series X|S upgrade. If you pick up the standard version of Madden 23 on PS4 or Xbox One, you won’t be able to upgrade to its PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version later. According to an EA blog post (opens in new tab), you’ll instead need to purchase the game a second time to get your hands on its next-gen version.
FIFA
TechRadar

The Oculus Quest 2 games I’ve been playing in August 2022

VR headsets offer their wearers a chance to explore everywhere, from fairytale lands to places a little closer to home. This month, I've played some great VR games, and I want to share them with you. They aren't all worthy of a place among the best Oculus Quest 2 games out there, but I've found something to enjoy about each of the three VR games below, and you might too.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo is offering the chance to try out Splatoon 3 before its release

Splatoon 3 launches in September but Nintendo has revealed that it'll be giving Switch owners the chance to try out the game early. A Splatoon 3 demo will be available to download from the Nintendo eShop for free from August 18, Nintendo confirmed during a recent Direct presentation (opens in new tab). While parts of the demo will become playable from August 25, things will really start to kick off on August 27 with the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Activision teases Modern Warfare 2's latest map in an unusual place

Infinity Ward has teased its next Modern Warfare 2 map, though perhaps not where you'd expect. Releasing a sneak peak via TikTok, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's latest multiplayer map is called Farm 18. There isn't a huge amount to see here, the TikTok video only provides a few seconds of gameplay, so we'd advise tempering expectations. Instead, this video details the team's inspirations for the new map, speaking to two developers.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Razer Barracuda review

While not a groundbreaking innovation, the Razer Barracuda gives a hybrid experience for those who game but want to listen to music or podcasts on the go as well. Taking a more moderate approach to the gamer aesthetic and giving a solid sound experience, the Barracuda has a lot to offer, if you can look past the natural concessions that come with a more lifestyle-driven headset.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Anime-style MMORPG fans, Tower of Fantasy wants to be your new JRPG crush

Look, sometimes you just want to leave it all behind, upload yourself to an immersive open world, do a spot of cooking, chuck a massive boulder down a hill at an enemy’s hut, and swing about with your sword until there are none left to oppose you. Fortunately, the games industry recognizes this very human desire in us and, every once in a while, offers up a chance to do exactly that.
VIDEO GAMES
Xbox
Technology
Video Games
TechRadar

Brother MFC-J6940DW review

Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Commonwealth Games 2022 may have given us a peek at the future of healthcare

Bringing together 6,500 athletes from over 70 countries, the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham was the latest major event to show off the feel-good power of sport. With 1.5 million spectators expected on-site at 13 locations across the 11-day event, as well as a television audience of around 1.5 billion across the globe, recruiting effective technology partners was paramount.
SPORTS
TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review

The mouse that rules all other gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is impressive in so many aspects, we’re hard-pressed to find fault in it. It’s expensive, yes, but it’s worth breaking the piggy bank for. Pros. +. Impeccable performance. +. Excellent ergonomics and gravity-defying weight.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Macs aren’t the future of PC gaming, but integrated graphics are

Good morning/afternoon/evening/night, beloved TechRadar readers. I come before you today to offer a rebuttal of sorts to last week’s article from the lovely John Loeffler, in which he posited that MacBooks could become the new place for PC gamers to enjoy their favorite games. Apple’s shiny new M1 and...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

PS Plus update shows Sony continues to forget about Premium subscribers

The next bundle of games heading to PS Plus has been announced, but might disappoint Premium subscribers. A bumper crop of 10 games will be hitting PS Plus's Premium and Extra libraries on August 16. As listed in a PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab), they're headlined by a trio of Yakuza titles – Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. All three are beloved action RPGs, with Yakuza 0 arguably offering the best entry point into the main series.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

As Street Fighter turns 35, Capcom has big plans for Tokyo Game Show

Capcom has formally unveiled its Tokyo Game Show 2022 plans, and it's giving Street Fighter 6 the spotlight once more. While Capcom's skipping Gamescom 2022 later this month, the Japanese publisher's announced it'll be out in full force at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Announcing it'll have two presentations, one of these is exclusively focused on the upcoming Street Fighter 6. Taking place on September 16 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, fans can watch this through a live broadcast, which will be streamed in Japanese and English.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Watch out Nvidia – new AMD RDNA 3 GPU leak promises big things

AMD’s next-gen graphics cards are rumored to be somewhat different than previously expected spec-wise, going by a new leak – and while there’s a bit of disappointment about some assertions made in this fresh spillage, there’s really nothing to worry about. Indeed, it’s likely Nvidia that’ll be worrying over some of the info floated here…
COMPUTERS

