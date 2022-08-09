Read full article on original website
Madden 23 won’t let you upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X without a hefty fee
Heads up Madden fans – the standard edition of Madden NFL 23 won’t include a free PS5 or Xbox Series X|S upgrade. If you pick up the standard version of Madden 23 on PS4 or Xbox One, you won’t be able to upgrade to its PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version later. According to an EA blog post (opens in new tab), you’ll instead need to purchase the game a second time to get your hands on its next-gen version.
FIFA・
The Oculus Quest 2 games I’ve been playing in August 2022
VR headsets offer their wearers a chance to explore everywhere, from fairytale lands to places a little closer to home. This month, I've played some great VR games, and I want to share them with you. They aren't all worthy of a place among the best Oculus Quest 2 games out there, but I've found something to enjoy about each of the three VR games below, and you might too.
Nintendo is offering the chance to try out Splatoon 3 before its release
Splatoon 3 launches in September but Nintendo has revealed that it'll be giving Switch owners the chance to try out the game early. A Splatoon 3 demo will be available to download from the Nintendo eShop for free from August 18, Nintendo confirmed during a recent Direct presentation (opens in new tab). While parts of the demo will become playable from August 25, things will really start to kick off on August 27 with the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere.
Hogwarts Legacy release date announced, and it brings disappointment
Last we had heard, Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG set in a Victorian-era version of the wizarding school, was going to be coming out around Christmas 2022. However, publisher Warner Bros has revealed the final Hogwarts Legacy release date, and we’ve lousy news. Yes, the Harry Potter game...
Activision teases Modern Warfare 2's latest map in an unusual place
Infinity Ward has teased its next Modern Warfare 2 map, though perhaps not where you'd expect. Releasing a sneak peak via TikTok, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's latest multiplayer map is called Farm 18. There isn't a huge amount to see here, the TikTok video only provides a few seconds of gameplay, so we'd advise tempering expectations. Instead, this video details the team's inspirations for the new map, speaking to two developers.
It's too hot to go outside, play these top PC games you may have missed instead
Every week there are plenty of delectable PC games to try out, whether they’re new AAA releases, older classics, or niche titles that make you rethink your life. Each of the games on this list is exceptional in its own right, showcasing the variety and ingenuity of PC games.
Razer Barracuda review
While not a groundbreaking innovation, the Razer Barracuda gives a hybrid experience for those who game but want to listen to music or podcasts on the go as well. Taking a more moderate approach to the gamer aesthetic and giving a solid sound experience, the Barracuda has a lot to offer, if you can look past the natural concessions that come with a more lifestyle-driven headset.
Anime-style MMORPG fans, Tower of Fantasy wants to be your new JRPG crush
Look, sometimes you just want to leave it all behind, upload yourself to an immersive open world, do a spot of cooking, chuck a massive boulder down a hill at an enemy’s hut, and swing about with your sword until there are none left to oppose you. Fortunately, the games industry recognizes this very human desire in us and, every once in a while, offers up a chance to do exactly that.
Brother MFC-J6940DW review
Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
The Commonwealth Games 2022 may have given us a peek at the future of healthcare
Bringing together 6,500 athletes from over 70 countries, the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham was the latest major event to show off the feel-good power of sport. With 1.5 million spectators expected on-site at 13 locations across the 11-day event, as well as a television audience of around 1.5 billion across the globe, recruiting effective technology partners was paramount.
The DualShock 4 was too quirky for its own good – and the DualSense almost followed suit
There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that the PS4 was – and still is – an excellent console. Sure, it was a generation away from lightning-quick SSDs and true 4K gaming. But Sony’s fourth machine far outclasses the awkward adolescence of the PS3.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review
The mouse that rules all other gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is impressive in so many aspects, we’re hard-pressed to find fault in it. It’s expensive, yes, but it’s worth breaking the piggy bank for. Pros. +. Impeccable performance. +. Excellent ergonomics and gravity-defying weight.
Macs aren’t the future of PC gaming, but integrated graphics are
Good morning/afternoon/evening/night, beloved TechRadar readers. I come before you today to offer a rebuttal of sorts to last week’s article from the lovely John Loeffler, in which he posited that MacBooks could become the new place for PC gamers to enjoy their favorite games. Apple’s shiny new M1 and...
PS Plus update shows Sony continues to forget about Premium subscribers
The next bundle of games heading to PS Plus has been announced, but might disappoint Premium subscribers. A bumper crop of 10 games will be hitting PS Plus's Premium and Extra libraries on August 16. As listed in a PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab), they're headlined by a trio of Yakuza titles – Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. All three are beloved action RPGs, with Yakuza 0 arguably offering the best entry point into the main series.
As Street Fighter turns 35, Capcom has big plans for Tokyo Game Show
Capcom has formally unveiled its Tokyo Game Show 2022 plans, and it's giving Street Fighter 6 the spotlight once more. While Capcom's skipping Gamescom 2022 later this month, the Japanese publisher's announced it'll be out in full force at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Announcing it'll have two presentations, one of these is exclusively focused on the upcoming Street Fighter 6. Taking place on September 16 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, fans can watch this through a live broadcast, which will be streamed in Japanese and English.
Why Moto's unseen phone might give an exciting taste of the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Unless you closely follow tech news, the launch of Motorola's newest flagship probably passed you by – the Moto X30 Pro only launched in China, and very likely won't go on sale outside of the country. However this new Android phone could give us a tantalizing glimpse of the...
Meta's creepiest device can now be turned into your second office screen
If you're looking for an external monitor for your home office, Meta thinks it might have the answer - provided you've already bought one of its most-maligned products. The company has revealed that its Meta Portal devices can now be used as a second screen for PC and Mac users, offering a significant productivity boost.
Watch out Nvidia – new AMD RDNA 3 GPU leak promises big things
AMD’s next-gen graphics cards are rumored to be somewhat different than previously expected spec-wise, going by a new leak – and while there’s a bit of disappointment about some assertions made in this fresh spillage, there’s really nothing to worry about. Indeed, it’s likely Nvidia that’ll be worrying over some of the info floated here…
Microsoft Teams update will ensure you never miss a crucial piece of information
An upcoming update will see Microsoft Teams get a welcome accessibility boost by tweaking the way its video transcription works with recorded meetings. An entry added to the company’s Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab) outlines how, “Transcription will be turned on together with Recording if the ‘Record automatically’ meeting option is on.”
