ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caleb Wethington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAX9a_0hAZfqsY00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They’re basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1.75 million jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing. The winning ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to win the massive prize.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 17, 33 and the Bonus was 9. The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip on Industrial Boulevard in Euless (this was a Quick Pick ticket).

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
Euless, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#North Texas#The Lottery#Texas Two Step#Quiktrip#Nexstar Media Inc
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
luxury-houses.net

Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million

Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy