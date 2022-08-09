ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala Set Sept. 24 at the War Bird Museum in Titusville

WATCH: Life Recaptured Brandy Crisafulli discusses the Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala, set for September 24 at the Warbird Museum, located at 6600 Tico Road in Titusville. Crisafulli is at the Warbird Museum with Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and details the mission of Life Recaptured, which offers women who are trapped in sexual exploitation a way to refuge and freedom.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Lily Pad Recording Studio in Cocoa Village Works with Local Artists to Record their Musical Creations

ABOVE VIDEO: Have you ever thought about having a professional recording done but you thought it might be too expensive? Well it’s not expensive at The Lily Pad Recording Studio in historic downtown Cocoa Village. Owners Mark and Billy are helping all kinds of people with a wide variety of recording sessions. Check out some of the examples of our local talent with the very cool and friendly couple who are changing the face of music in Brevard.
COCOA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Sunny Skies, High Near 92 for Brevard On Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Thursday in Brevard County calls for a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. Heat index values will be as high as 105. Light south wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

