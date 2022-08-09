Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
Attorney General Ashley Moody, Melbourne Police Dismantle Retail Theft Ring That Spanned Across Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department announced the dismantling of an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores in 14 counties across Florida. The suspects are identified as Marshawn Gordon, 25, and John McClure III, 25, both from Palm Bay, wore masks...
HOT OFF THE PRESS! August 15, 2022 Space Coast Daily News – Brevard County’s Best Newspaper
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Daily, Brevard’s leading local news and information source, is proud to present its newest member of the SCD family of outstanding multimedia products. Featuring some of the best and long-standing journalists and multimedia producers in our community, Space Coast Daily has established...
WATCH: Sandra Sullivan, Candidate for Brevard Commission District 4, Discusses Vision for Improvement of Indian River Lagoon
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Commission candidate for District 4, Sandra Sullivan is at Kelly Park on Merritt Island to discuss her vision for improvement of the Indian River Lagoon on Florida’s Space Coast. Sullivan is a candidate for Brevard County Commission District 4, which is up...
Melbourne Police Open Investigation After Alleged Transgender Student Attack on Female Student in School Restroom
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department announced that they have opened an investigation over an alleged incident at Johnson Middle School that involved a transgender student assaulting a female student in one of the restrooms at Johnson Middle School over the summer. The investigation...
Cocoa City Council Honors the Brevard Humane Society for 70 Years of Service With Proclamation
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Cocoa City Council recognized the Brevard Humane Society for the company’s 70 years of service to the community by honoring the organization with a proclamation this week. Founded in 1952, The Brevard Humane Society is Brevard County’s oldest established animal...
PETER CRANIS: Room Night Demand Up in Brevard County 19.3% to 1.4 Million Rooms
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In a changing hotel environment, it is always interesting to look at different metrics. I continue to believe that due to our rapidly growing inventory, Room Night Demand (hotel rooms rented) is the best metric to look at to determine the health of the hotel industry on the Space Coast.
Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team Responds to Overturned 1,200-Gallon Fuel Tanker
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team and Engine 44 responded to a call for a 1,200-gallon fuel tanker that had rolled over at around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday. The accident happened on southbound I-95 at mile marker 200. In order to remove the...
Melbourne Fire Department Earns ISO Class 1 Rating, Becomes First in Brevard to Reach Achievement
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Fire Department is proud to announce that it has earned an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating, placing it among the top 1% of fire departments in the nation and the top 10% of fire departments in the state of Florida.
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 in Cocoa is Brevard County’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Auto Expo 95, Brevard County’s first e-commerce vehicle dealership located at 4800 Stae Road 520 in Cocoa, will celebrate a Grand Opening Weekend from Aug. 25 to 27. The official ribbon cutting will take place Thursday, August 25 at 5 p.m., and all weekend...
Pedestrian Killed in Vehicle Crash Friday Morning on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Friday morning. The crash, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian, occurred on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island. The identity...
WATCH: Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala Set Sept. 24 at the War Bird Museum in Titusville
WATCH: Life Recaptured Brandy Crisafulli discusses the Second Annual Life Recaptured ‘Walk With Wings’ Gala, set for September 24 at the Warbird Museum, located at 6600 Tico Road in Titusville. Crisafulli is at the Warbird Museum with Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and details the mission of Life Recaptured, which offers women who are trapped in sexual exploitation a way to refuge and freedom.
Eugene ‘Tex’ Stotler Ritter, 98, of Melbourne Passes Away, Will Be Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eugene “Tex” Stotler Ritter, 98, of Melbourne, Fla., passed away peacefully in Melbourne Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 3, 1924, in Unity, to the late Earl and Ella Ritter. He is survived...
Palm Bay Police Arrest Three Suspects After Search Warrant Results in Recovery of Illegal Drugs, Firearms and Bullet Proof Vests
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police announced on Wednesday, after a long-term narcotics investigation, members of the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Tarpon Avenue SE that resulted in the arrest of three suspects. One...
Fox News Highlights Longtime Brevard Resident Jimmy Palermo as Originator of the Sports Bar
FOX NEWS – Jimmy Palermo grew up in a bootlegger bar during Prohibition and then stitched up the shattered bodies of American GIs in the Battle of the Bulge as a World War II U.S. Army medic. He returned home to St. Louis — and hit a grand slam...
Eastern Florida State College Honors Associate Professor Tony Akers With 2022 Distinguished Educator Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College Associate Professor Tony Akers was honored Thursday with the college’s 2022 Distinguished Educator Award. Akers has been a full-time faculty member teaching communications courses since 2006 and has been active in the college’s shared governance committees.
WATCH: 321 Lime House Highlights ‘Back to School’ Food Truck Festival Today at Carib Brewery
ABOVE VIDEO: Live at Carib Brewery USA, Hope you brought your appetite! #BacktoSchool #FoodTruckFestival. – Enter School Supplies Raffles. – Explore over 20 different Craft Beer including the 321 Limehouse Exclusive Instant Brewed Coffee Stout. – Listen to Live Music. – Play Games & Gather with friends and family. WATCH:...
Lily Pad Recording Studio in Cocoa Village Works with Local Artists to Record their Musical Creations
ABOVE VIDEO: Have you ever thought about having a professional recording done but you thought it might be too expensive? Well it’s not expensive at The Lily Pad Recording Studio in historic downtown Cocoa Village. Owners Mark and Billy are helping all kinds of people with a wide variety of recording sessions. Check out some of the examples of our local talent with the very cool and friendly couple who are changing the face of music in Brevard.
OBITUARY: James Edward Cox, 52, of Cocoa, Passed Away Aug. 2, Courageously Battled Renal Disease
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – James Edward Cox, 52, of Cocoa, passed away August 2, 2022. The viewing will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9 – 10 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the church.
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Sunny Skies, High Near 92 for Brevard On Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Thursday in Brevard County calls for a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. Heat index values will be as high as 105. Light south wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
