SRSU to begin offering online teacher certification

Sul Ross State University is seen pictured Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Apline, Texas. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

ALPINE Starting with the fall 2022 semester, Sul Ross State University announced via press release that it will begin offering teacher certifications in a fully online format for those who already have a bachelor’s degree.

Students can be certified in either Early Childhood through 12th grade or seventh grade through 12th grade.

According to Dr. Barbara Tucker, the dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies, students can finish their coursework in one year, plus one semester for the final internship, or what is commonly known as student teaching.

“This is an exciting development for Sul Ross State and for anyone who wants to be certified to teach and join the profession, right from their own home, wherever that may be in Texas,” Tucker stated in the press release.

The cost is $1,000 per course and there are two available options, both beginning in summer or fall.

The first option is for a post baccalaureate certification only track with six total courses.

The second option is for a Master of Education degree with a teacher certification specialization and 11 total courses.

“This is a two-for-one program,” Tucker stated in the press release. “Students earn both a master’s degree and teacher certification.”

Sul Ross State has several online degree programs. Learn more at tinyurl.com/27jbxzpb.