Effects are comparable to those of going to actual art galleries or even being in nature. Visits to art galleries and museums can have a significant impact on a person’s emotions, stress levels, and well-being. But does this also apply to seeing art in a digital environment? This question was examined in recent research conducted by psychologists Matthew Pelowski and MacKenzie Trupp. They came to the following conclusion: A quick three-minute visit to an online cultural or art exhibition also has significant positive effects on subjective well-being.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO