scitechdaily.com
Treating Chronic Pain With Sound Plus Electrical Body Stimulation
A new technique could relieve pain for individuals with various chronic and neurological conditions. Researchers have found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain’s somatosensory or “tactile” cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders. The non-invasive technique was tested on animals and the team is planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
scitechdaily.com
Addicted to Food? It Could Be Your Parent’s Fault
According to recent research, your risk of food addiction might be influenced by your parents’ drinking habits. According to a recent University of Michigan study, those who have a parent with a history of alcoholism are more likely to exhibit signs of food addiction. These items, which include ice...
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows Salt Substitutes Lower Risk of Heart Attack/Stroke and Death
Researchers say beneficial effects likely to apply to people everywhere. According to a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, dietary salt substitutes lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from all causes and cardiovascular disease. The findings were published on August 9 in the BMJ journal Heart.
scitechdaily.com
Superfoods: Can They Actually Pose a Health Risk?
A healthy diet is important for many individuals. Whether it’s quinoa, chia seeds, or goji berries, 48% of people believe that these often promoted “superfoods” are a necessary component of a healthy diet. They are said to have health-promoting qualities, and some are even credited with helping to avoid illnesses.
scitechdaily.com
How Does the Brain Decide in Chaos?
The brain uses data compression while making decisions. If you grew up in the 1980s or like playing old video games, you might be familiar with Frogger. The game can be quite difficult. To succeed, you must first make it through a busy traffic flow and then zigzag through moving wooden planks to avoid certain death. How does the brain decide what to pay attention to amid this chaos?
scitechdaily.com
Psychologists Find That a 3-Minute Online Art Viewing Can Significantly Improve Your Well-Being
Effects are comparable to those of going to actual art galleries or even being in nature. Visits to art galleries and museums can have a significant impact on a person’s emotions, stress levels, and well-being. But does this also apply to seeing art in a digital environment? This question was examined in recent research conducted by psychologists Matthew Pelowski and MacKenzie Trupp. They came to the following conclusion: A quick three-minute visit to an online cultural or art exhibition also has significant positive effects on subjective well-being.
scitechdaily.com
New Molecule Discovered That Strongly Stimulates Hair Growth
SCUBE3 has been found to be a potential therapeutic option for treating androgenetic alopecia. A signaling molecule known as SCUBE3, which was discovered by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, has the potential to cure androgenetic alopecia, a prevalent type of hair loss in both women and men. The...
