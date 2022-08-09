Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
More than 200 collectables up for auction from North Tampa's vintage village 'Gallopsville'
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 200 collectables from a vintage village in North Tampa will hit the auction block over the weekend. Ronald Gallops bought his land off Nebraska Avenue in 1979. The one-acre property was meant to be his office, but transformed into so much more. "One morning, I...
fox13news.com
Watch for golf carts in downtown Tampa
They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa.
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
fox13news.com
Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available
TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
fox13news.com
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
941area.com
Best Steakhouses in Bradenton
Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
businessobserverfl.com
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Bubba’s 33 — Where Delicious Food & Drinks Meet Great Music & Fun!
From the time that it opened in 2020, Bubba’s 33, the elevated sports bar and restaurant concept from your friends at (and located next to) Texas Roadhouse off S.R. 56, has been a popular place with New Tampa and Wesley Chapel residents for its great food and craft cocktails at very fair prices and its TVs-everywhere sports bar feel. It also offers great music video channels to keep everyone upbeat and having fun.
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
businessobserverfl.com
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
wild941.com
Tampa Promoter Is Suing Chicago Artist Polo G and Herbo G
A Tampa promoter is going after two of the newest shining artist from Chicago. A lot of people were excited to see Polo G and Herbo G couple years ago here in Tampa. The concert didn’t happen due to the artist double booking an now the NoNaNi Entertainment is coming for what is his. An is now taking the two artist to court to recoup the money that is owe to him.
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
cltampa.com
Over 40 Tampa Bay concerts and live music events happening this weekend
The Tampa Bay live music concert calendar is alive and well this weekend, and it runs all the way through next week. See a healthy list of the best live music happening across Tampa Bay below, from big arena shows to solid local lineups at the neighborhood bar. Included in...
cltampa.com
You've seen 'The Bear,' now here's where to find a hot Italian beef sandwich in Tampa Bay
And while we don’t live in the origin city of the iconic Chicago speciality, Tampa Bay has plenty of great spots to grab the thinly-sliced roast beef sandwich topped with grilled onions and peppers, and sometimes melted cheese, and famously served au jus. Whether it’s Paul’s, Mike’s, Bruce’s or...
Famed Bay area folk artist Ruby C. Williams passes away
A renowned folk artist from the Bay area who was featured in an exhibit at the Smithsonian has passed away.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
A Shark Fin Freaked People Out At This Florida Beach & TikTok Isn't Buying It (VIDEO)
Clearwater beach in Tampa, Florida, is a huge tourist destination, so when a TikToker caught footage of a potential shark in the water, you can only imagine how people reacted. The clip shows a fin eerily close to shore and two adults just standing there, staring at it. Many people...
