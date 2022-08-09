ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available

TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Best Steakhouses in Bradenton

Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
BRADENTON, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Bubba’s 33 — Where Delicious Food & Drinks Meet Great Music & Fun!

From the time that it opened in 2020, Bubba’s 33, the elevated sports bar and restaurant concept from your friends at (and located next to) Texas Roadhouse off S.R. 56, has been a popular place with New Tampa and Wesley Chapel residents for its great food and craft cocktails at very fair prices and its TVs-everywhere sports bar feel. It also offers great music video channels to keep everyone upbeat and having fun.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Linus Business#Grand Prix Tampa
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm

The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
wild941.com

Tampa Promoter Is Suing Chicago Artist Polo G and Herbo G

A Tampa promoter is going after two of the newest shining artist from Chicago. A lot of people were excited to see Polo G and Herbo G couple years ago here in Tampa. The concert didn’t happen due to the artist double booking an now the NoNaNi Entertainment is coming for what is his. An is now taking the two artist to court to recoup the money that is owe to him.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy