ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: This Porsche 911 Restomod Seamlessly Blends Old-School Grunt With Modern Refinement

Click here to read the full article. Many Porsche restomods follow the same formula: start with a 964 or big-bumper G Series 911, then “backdate” it to look like an early 1970s 911S or 2.7 RS. Broadly speaking, that’s the approach the Paul Stephens restoration house has taken with its bespoke AutoArt cars since 2002. Now, however, the UK specialist has changed direction with a restomod that rejects nostalgia and sees the classic 911 through a contemporary lens. Meet the 993R. Based on the final evolution of the air-cooled Porsche 911 (made from 1994 through 1998), the 993R goes back to...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury

As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

1988 Land Rover Defender 90 Restomod Boasts Corvette LT1 Power And A Lavish Interior

ECD Automotive Design can't seem to get enough of shoving Corvette engines into old-school Land Rovers. The tuner did this with a Series 3 Land Rover Defender known as Project Overload, and then again just weeks ago with a tough-looking Special Edition based on a Defender 110. As with all of its projects, ECD spares no expense and will cater to its clients' every whim - for a price. The company's latest custom one-of-one Defender is known as Project Mr. O.
HOME & GARDEN
Top Speed

This 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Supercar Was Birthed To Compete with the Porsche 959

Imagined as a complete race car, the XJ220 had no intentions of making it to production until it received a tremendous response at the British International Motor Show in 1988. A bit different from the concept car, the production-ready XJ220 was bred in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing and was the fastest production supercar of its time. The legendary supercar from Jaguar had just one purpose; to give tough competition to the Porsche 959, the Lamborghini Diablo, and the Ferrari F40. If you are a collector or a longtime admirer of this masterpiece, this dreamy supercar will be at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on the 19th of August.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover Discovery#Land Rover Defender#Disco#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Told To Stop Using Americans As Crash Test Dummies And To Remove FSD Technology Now

Our younger readers might not know who Ralph Nader is, but his impact on the automotive industry was massive. Nader is a lawyer/activist who single-handedly killed the Chevrolet Corvair by attacking it in his famous book, Unsafe At Any Speed. Chevrolet eventually axed the Corvair over one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. Nader solidified his reputation as a road safety advocate, and his political grandstanding eventually led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start

The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad

Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Waste Hours Building The Nissan Z Of Your Dreams

The Australian online configurator for the all-new Nissan Z went live in May, and we had some great fun playing around with the various colors and options available for the non-Proto Spec cars. The US configurator was not live yet, but it is now. So prepare to take a few...
CARS
motor1.com

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spied lapping the Nurburgring

Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the centre of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Lexus GX Arrives With Special Edition And Subtle Updates

Equal parts rugged and luxurious, the Lexus GX is often overlooked by consumers who require a plush and capable SUV. To keep it appealing in a competitive marketplace, the automaker has updated the GX 460 for the 2023 model year with some minor changes. As far as the exterior is...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

We've Got Bad News About The 2023 Ford Maverick

Ford has been riding a wave of success of late, releasing vehicle after vehicle that the buying public just can't get enough of. The Ford F-150 Lightning has been selling everywhere, and the Bronco Raptor and F-150 Raptor are sure to follow suit. But it's not just these all-new models that are highly sought after and the Ford Maverick has been a huge success too. With a new Tremor variant recently announced and more likely to be on the way, this budget pickup is going to be everywhere.
CARS
UPI News

Canadian artists may soon receive royalties when their work is resold

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Canadian politicians are drafting legislation that would amend the country's copyright law to grant artists royalties when their work is resold. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez are drafting an amendment to the Copyright Act that would give artists a "resale right," The Art Newspaper reported.
ARTS
CarBuzz.com

Marvel At This Tiny Flathead Four-Cylinder Engine

If you have ever wanted to build your own tiny engine, a company called Stirlingkit has been making scale engineering marvels for a while. Its latest piece is a 17.5cc (1.06 cubic-inch) water-cooled motor measuring just 5.3 x 1.7 x 3.5 inches. In the video below, you can see the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Classic Ford Bronco Restomod Comes With 460-HP V8 Or Electric Motors

The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley's New Luxury Flagship Nears Production

If you've got a penchant for ultra-luxury SUVs, you could do a lot worse than the Bentley Bentayga. Crewe's countryside marauder is near-perfect, with one of the finest cabins available on the market today. It's superb; something that can't be improved upon - unless you're Bentley, that is. The recently introduced Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB, for short) is plusher still and, as the company prepares for production, Bentley has shared just how much work goes into crafting each and every example.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy