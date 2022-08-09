Read full article on original website
First Drive: This Porsche 911 Restomod Seamlessly Blends Old-School Grunt With Modern Refinement
Click here to read the full article. Many Porsche restomods follow the same formula: start with a 964 or big-bumper G Series 911, then “backdate” it to look like an early 1970s 911S or 2.7 RS. Broadly speaking, that’s the approach the Paul Stephens restoration house has taken with its bespoke AutoArt cars since 2002. Now, however, the UK specialist has changed direction with a restomod that rejects nostalgia and sees the classic 911 through a contemporary lens. Meet the 993R. Based on the final evolution of the air-cooled Porsche 911 (made from 1994 through 1998), the 993R goes back to...
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
1988 Land Rover Defender 90 Restomod Boasts Corvette LT1 Power And A Lavish Interior
ECD Automotive Design can't seem to get enough of shoving Corvette engines into old-school Land Rovers. The tuner did this with a Series 3 Land Rover Defender known as Project Overload, and then again just weeks ago with a tough-looking Special Edition based on a Defender 110. As with all of its projects, ECD spares no expense and will cater to its clients' every whim - for a price. The company's latest custom one-of-one Defender is known as Project Mr. O.
Top Speed
This 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Supercar Was Birthed To Compete with the Porsche 959
Imagined as a complete race car, the XJ220 had no intentions of making it to production until it received a tremendous response at the British International Motor Show in 1988. A bit different from the concept car, the production-ready XJ220 was bred in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing and was the fastest production supercar of its time. The legendary supercar from Jaguar had just one purpose; to give tough competition to the Porsche 959, the Lamborghini Diablo, and the Ferrari F40. If you are a collector or a longtime admirer of this masterpiece, this dreamy supercar will be at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on the 19th of August.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
Tesla Told To Stop Using Americans As Crash Test Dummies And To Remove FSD Technology Now
Our younger readers might not know who Ralph Nader is, but his impact on the automotive industry was massive. Nader is a lawyer/activist who single-handedly killed the Chevrolet Corvair by attacking it in his famous book, Unsafe At Any Speed. Chevrolet eventually axed the Corvair over one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. Nader solidified his reputation as a road safety advocate, and his political grandstanding eventually led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
Stolen American Classic Cars Destroyed At Junker Racing Event
Following two classic American cars being stolen within a month and only 20 miles of each other in the UK, they somehow appeared together for a demolition derby-style race just over a month later. In the UK, 'banger racing' is a full-contact racing format to a checkered flag rendering cars no longer fit for the road.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
Waste Hours Building The Nissan Z Of Your Dreams
The Australian online configurator for the all-new Nissan Z went live in May, and we had some great fun playing around with the various colors and options available for the non-Proto Spec cars. The US configurator was not live yet, but it is now. So prepare to take a few...
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spied lapping the Nurburgring
Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the centre of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
2023 Lexus GX Arrives With Special Edition And Subtle Updates
Equal parts rugged and luxurious, the Lexus GX is often overlooked by consumers who require a plush and capable SUV. To keep it appealing in a competitive marketplace, the automaker has updated the GX 460 for the 2023 model year with some minor changes. As far as the exterior is...
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
We've Got Bad News About The 2023 Ford Maverick
Ford has been riding a wave of success of late, releasing vehicle after vehicle that the buying public just can't get enough of. The Ford F-150 Lightning has been selling everywhere, and the Bronco Raptor and F-150 Raptor are sure to follow suit. But it's not just these all-new models that are highly sought after and the Ford Maverick has been a huge success too. With a new Tremor variant recently announced and more likely to be on the way, this budget pickup is going to be everywhere.
Canadian artists may soon receive royalties when their work is resold
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Canadian politicians are drafting legislation that would amend the country's copyright law to grant artists royalties when their work is resold. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez are drafting an amendment to the Copyright Act that would give artists a "resale right," The Art Newspaper reported.
Watch A Hyundai Sedan Drive Over A Lamborghini Performante Spyder
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
Marvel At This Tiny Flathead Four-Cylinder Engine
If you have ever wanted to build your own tiny engine, a company called Stirlingkit has been making scale engineering marvels for a while. Its latest piece is a 17.5cc (1.06 cubic-inch) water-cooled motor measuring just 5.3 x 1.7 x 3.5 inches. In the video below, you can see the...
Classic Ford Bronco Restomod Comes With 460-HP V8 Or Electric Motors
The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
Bentley's New Luxury Flagship Nears Production
If you've got a penchant for ultra-luxury SUVs, you could do a lot worse than the Bentley Bentayga. Crewe's countryside marauder is near-perfect, with one of the finest cabins available on the market today. It's superb; something that can't be improved upon - unless you're Bentley, that is. The recently introduced Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB, for short) is plusher still and, as the company prepares for production, Bentley has shared just how much work goes into crafting each and every example.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
