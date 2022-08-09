Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder
ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Exposes Himself to Jurupa Valley Girl on Her Way to School
A Jurupa Valley girl on her way to school Friday encountered a man who pretended to need her assistance but then flashed her, prompting authorities to seek the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was walking in the 4000 block of Opal Street...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Arrested in Stabbing Death in Pasadena
A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Pasadena, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call at 10:55 p.m. Friday. They found the victim in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.
LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
mynewsla.com
$20,000 Reward Offered for Help Solving Shooting Deaths of Two Men in Compton
Authorities Friday were offering a $20,000 reward, hoping it will help generate clues to solve the killings of two young men who were gunned down during a street takeover event in Compton last year. Javier Carachure Menchaca, 19, and Juan Antonio Orozco, 22, were shot to death about 1 a.m....
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton
Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man
A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, leaving the victim partially paralyzed, is slated to be sentenced Friday to more than 20 years in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles of...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say
A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced in Wife’s Stabbing Death
A man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife — who was found partially in a closet of their North Hollywood apartment — was sentenced Friday to a potential life term in state prison. A jury found Nick Vedol Lopez, now 52, guilty of first-degree murder for the Feb....
mynewsla.com
Woman Involved in Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Asks for Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack caught on cell phone video that went viral — has asked an Orange County Superior Court judge to place her in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time, according to court records obtained Friday.
mynewsla.com
Kern County Woman Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster Area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
2urbangirls.com
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
Criminal Case Dismissed Against Two Sheriff's Deputies
A judge Thursday dismissed a criminal case against two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were charged with filing a false report that the prosecution contended covered up one deputy's alleged use of excessive force during a 2018 arrest in East Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
Detectives Seek Couple Seen Leaving Murder Scene
Sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking the public's help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterrey Park.
Santa Clarita Radio
Intoxicated Man Arrested For Fighting Deputies, Vandalizing Police Car
An intoxicated man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a deputy-involved fight in Valencia. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of an intoxicated person on the 23700 block of Valencia Boulevard near the Toppers Pizza, according to Lt. Wolanski, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
mynewsla.com
Senior Suspected of Molesting Young Relative Arrested at Border
An 80-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a young relative when she stayed with him in Murrieta was behind bars Friday after being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. Jesus Zavala was arrested Wednesday when he tried to reenter the U.S. from Mexico, where he had allegedly fled earlier this year...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Stealing Over $235,000 from Her Mom
A 36-year-old San Bernardino woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $235,000 from her mother in Laguna Niguel. Lauren Nicole Laskey was charged in May with five counts of grand theft and five counts of identity theft, all felonies, with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000. Laskey was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and arraigned Thursday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.
