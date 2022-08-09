ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder

ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Man Arrested in Stabbing Death in Pasadena

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Pasadena, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call at 10:55 p.m. Friday. They found the victim in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Sentencing Set for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man

A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, leaving the victim partially paralyzed, is slated to be sentenced Friday to more than 20 years in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced in Wife’s Stabbing Death

A man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife — who was found partially in a closet of their North Hollywood apartment — was sentenced Friday to a potential life term in state prison. A jury found Nick Vedol Lopez, now 52, guilty of first-degree murder for the Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Involved in Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Asks for Diversion

The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack caught on cell phone video that went viral — has asked an Orange County Superior Court judge to place her in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time, according to court records obtained Friday.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Kern County Woman Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster Area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
KERN COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member

A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
NORCO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Intoxicated Man Arrested For Fighting Deputies, Vandalizing Police Car

An intoxicated man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a deputy-involved fight in Valencia. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of an intoxicated person on the 23700 block of Valencia Boulevard near the Toppers Pizza, according to Lt. Wolanski, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Senior Suspected of Molesting Young Relative Arrested at Border

An 80-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a young relative when she stayed with him in Murrieta was behind bars Friday after being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. Jesus Zavala was arrested Wednesday when he tried to reenter the U.S. from Mexico, where he had allegedly fled earlier this year...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Stealing Over $235,000 from Her Mom

A 36-year-old San Bernardino woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $235,000 from her mother in Laguna Niguel. Lauren Nicole Laskey was charged in May with five counts of grand theft and five counts of identity theft, all felonies, with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000. Laskey was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and arraigned Thursday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA

