Effective: 2022-08-13 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: For boaters on or near the St Johns River, move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of The St Johns River between Downtown Jacksonville and Federal Point, northwestern St. Johns, north central Putnam, northeastern Clay and south central Duval Counties through 215 PM EDT At 127 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, or over Orange Park, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include The St Johns River between Downtown Jacksonville and Federal Point, Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Fleming Island, Ortega, Picolata, Switzerland and Bostwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO