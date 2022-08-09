Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: For boaters on or near the St Johns River, move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of The St Johns River between Downtown Jacksonville and Federal Point, northwestern St. Johns, north central Putnam, northeastern Clay and south central Duval Counties through 215 PM EDT At 127 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, or over Orange Park, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include The St Johns River between Downtown Jacksonville and Federal Point, Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Fleming Island, Ortega, Picolata, Switzerland and Bostwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Minnesota Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
