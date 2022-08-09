DETROIT (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in a dispute over partial liability for Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict after hearing months of evidence against two engineering firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman. The firms were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

