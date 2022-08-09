Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
WILX-TV
Man charged with murder in GM Orion Assembly death
LAKE ORION, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old man was charged with open murder Friday in connection with an altercation that left one dead inside GM Orion Assembly. According to authorities, deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the plant on reports of an injured person, where they found Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, unconscious and bleeding.
WILX-TV
Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial
DETROIT (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in a dispute over partial liability for Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict after hearing months of evidence against two engineering firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman. The firms were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.
WILX-TV
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
LAKE ORION, Mich. (WILX) - The General Motors plant in Lake Orion is closed Thursday as police conduct a homicide investigation. Early Thursday morning, an altercation took place between two people inside GM Orion Assembly, leaving one of them dead. Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s department responded to the...
WILX-TV
Video: 3 arrested following police pursuit through Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle across multiple cities ended with two teenagers and an adult arrested Thursday night. According to authorities, the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Detroit police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t match its license plate. Police said the truck sped off when the cruiser activated its lights, which resulted in a pursuit.
WILX-TV
Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. State officials said the spotted...
WILX-TV
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat and trailer stolen from an Ingham County residence. On July 18, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District were called to investigate a boat and trailer that had gone missing from a residence on Heeney road in Stockbridge.
WILX-TV
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
UPDATE: 11:05 P.M.: An email from Fowlerville Community Schools Recreation Coordinator, Cheryl Dixon shared with News 10 says that a new company, Capital Varsity Sports, will inspect, clean, and recertify the helmets for use during the season, allowing the Gladiators to play this year. Read the email below:. To All...
