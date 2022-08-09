Read full article on original website
NFL preseason roundup: QB Deshaun Watson goes quiet in Browns debut
Quarterback Deshaun Watson had an underwhelming debut for his new team as the Cleveland Browns defeated the host Jacksonville Jaguars
What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Packers
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance provided the memorable moment on Friday night in the 49ers’ preseason opener. Lance unleashed a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie speedster Danny Gray in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. But...
NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Bench Presses Huge 365-lb For Reps
Despite his enthusiasm for the gym sessions, Shannon Sharpe continues to approach them as if he is chasing another Super Bowl championship. Sharpe has long moved on from his days of playing football on the field but he has not lost the athletic abilities he gained from it. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, Sharpe posted an impressive 365 lbs bench press for multiple reps.
Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury
Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Starts Shaky, But Finishes Debut With TD Drive
Wentz made his Commanders debut Saturday.
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics
Multiple Washington Commanders players and coaches have shared glowing reviews of Carson Wentz ever since the veteran passer joined the organization in March. Still, there has been growing outside doubt on whether Wentz will truly thrive as the starting quarterback for Washington, unlike was the case in the latter years of his tenure with the […] The post Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Training-camp hiatus unrelated to health of Tom Brady or his family members
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady started a break of at least 10 days from his team’s training camp this week. It’s a hiatus that, per the team, had been scheduled in advance. The only reason given for Brady leaving the team is “personal reasons.” That has sparked plenty of...
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
Report: Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener
Texans quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19 Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. The positive test kept Allen out of Thursday’s practice, and it will keep him home for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Saints. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced earlier in the night...
Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?
Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to...
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
‘Pompous, unprofessional mess’: Commanders president rips reporter for harsh Carson Wentz interview
The Washington Commanders took a chance this offseason, bringing in former MVP candidate Carson Wentz to play quarterback. Of course, Wentz has never really looked like an MVP candidate since tearing his ACL at the end of the 2017-2018 season. Wentz recently sat down with reporter Scott Abraham, who had no problem putting the QB’s […] The post ‘Pompous, unprofessional mess’: Commanders president rips reporter for harsh Carson Wentz interview appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns look to Jimmy G amidst Deshaun Watson uncertainty | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Per Mary Cabot, sports writer who has extensively covered the Browns, Cleveland will consider acquiring San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson extends upon appeal. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes decide whether Jimmy G would be a good fit in Cleveland should the trade happen.
Broncos have no immediate plans to add John Elway, Peyton Manning, or anyone else to ownership group
New Broncos CEO Greg Penner already has mastered the important skill of answering questions without really answering questions. During the press conference introducing the new Walton-Penner ownership group of the Broncos, Penner was asked whether he has had discussions with former Broncos quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning about joining the club as equity holders. In responding to the question, Penner didn’t answer it.
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
All-time Cowboys great thinks Eagles could become a dynasty
If there’s anything a Dallas Cowboys player, current or former, would very likely stay away from is sending a compliment towards a Philadelphia Eagles player, and vice versa. Least of which The Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin, who never misses an opportunity to reveal the big blue star emblazoned on...
