Mekhi Becton likely done for season with fracture of right knee cap: Report

Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The injury, which will likely sideline the offensive lineman for the entire season, means the last two years have been lost for Becton, who was injured in Week 1 of last season and missed the rest of the year after undergoing surgery on the same right knee.

Gang Green had high hopes for Becton heading into this season after the former 11 th overall pick cut weight ahead of training camp, and had named Becton the starting left tackle. Instead, his future career with the Jets is now an unknown as he once again won’t be on the field this season.

“From what I understand, he’s getting a second opinion [Wednesday],” Robert Saleh said. “It’s probably the inevitable. Like I’ve said, just sick for Mekhi.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)