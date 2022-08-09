ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Saleh raves about Zach Wilson's growth: 'Matter of time before the rest of the world sees it'

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCVZ4_0hAZefNa00

Jets head coach Robert Saleh joined Boomer and Gio from Gang Green training camp on Tuesday morning, and he raved about the growth of Zach Wilson, who enters a crucial sophomore season in the NFL.

“People see practice, the green and white, and they’re gonna see games, but what people aren’t seeing are the intangibles that we see behind the scenes,” Saleh said. “The leadership, the meeting room, his questions, the conversations he’s having with coaches and the other quarterbacks, and the way he is in the huddle.

“His decision-making is a lot faster. He’s bigger and more confident. There was a comment made the other day that he’s 10 years older than he was a year ago.”

Wilson battled injury, battled from behind frequently thanks to a league-worst defense, and battled high expectations of being the No. 2 overall pick and hopeful franchise savior. But heading into his second season, Saleh is confident that Jets fans will see a much improved version of their young quarterback.

“Is he where we want him to be or where we think he’s gonna be? No,” Saleh said. “But is he a lot further along this year than he was a year ago? We all think so, and we think it’s just a matter of time before the rest of the world sees it.”

Comments / 0

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
