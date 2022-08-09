ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘You’re going to be well-protected’ against COVID if you’re young, vaxxed, and healthy, CDC adviser says

By Alexa Mikhail
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWxlq_0hAZeaxx00

New data suggests if you’re young, healthy, and vaccinated, you’re well protected against severe illness from SARS-CoV-2.

If you’re young, vaxxed, and healthy, things are looking up.

Almost three years into the pandemic, new data obtained by CNN suggests that you’re very unlikely to get severely sick from SARS-CoV-2 if you’re following COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, don’t have underlying health conditions, and are under age 60.

Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider, looked at roughly 2,000 individuals who were hospitalized for COVID-19 from May to July of this year. It found that 80% of those hospitalized were older than 60 (66% over 70; 15% in their sixties; and 8% in their fifties); about 90% had an underlying health problem. This comes as overall hospitalizations are down, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Taking the latest recommended vaccinations, including boosters, against COVID also reduced hospitalization risk. Almost half (47%) of people hospitalized for COVID were unvaccinated, and 21% had only one or two shots of the vaccine. Those who were hospitalized but up-to-date on vaccines were more likely to be over the age of 65.

“You’re going to be in a pretty good place,” Dr. William Schaffner, a vaccine adviser to the CDC, told CNN of healthy and vaccinated individuals under age 60. “You’re going to be well protected.”

Along with the recent report, the CDC is expected to alter its COVID-19 guidelines by group; for example, reexamining school protocols in a different way than guidelines for those with high-risk conditions, such as nursing home residents, CNN reports.

“COVID is substantially different now than the beginning, when we did not have vaccinations or treatments,” Dr. Scott Roberts, associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital, tells Fortune, adding that the findings are reflected in his hospital. “The two biggest factors that determine how someone will do [with COVID] are age and vaccine status.”

The young, vaxxed, and healthy should still be cautious

The risk for severe illness doesn’t negate the risk for symptoms and even severe uncomfortable symptoms, Dr. Preeti Malani, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Michigan, tells Fortune. People can still contract the disease, feel sick, and miss out on prior commitments. She advises those who have resumed normal schedules to be extra cautious before big engagements.

It’s important for the young, vaxxed, and healthy to discern when they can ease up on precautions and when to protect the other cohort who remain high-risk for severe disease. They still risk transmitting coronavirus to somebody who is vulnerable, Roberts says. He adds that it’s important to take precautions in these cases, such as a younger healthy person working in a nursing home.

If younger students gather together for class, though, Roberts says it may make more sense to alter recommendations compared with a group of people who are high-risk.

“The key though is, is that school-aged child gonna go back and infect somebody who’s vulnerable?” he says. “A lot of this is personal risk tolerance. What is each individual willing to sacrifice?”

For Malani, it’s also increasingly about individual risk assessment. With that, she says it’s crucial for people who want to feel the most pre-pandemic normalcy to abide by guidelines like not going into public spaces if they are coughing or feeling sick. If there is a sense of trust within communities, more people may feel more comfortable traveling, entering public places, or attending large family events.

“Whether it’s at work, or school, or social settings, we’re going to have to be flexible. We’re going to have to be willing to say, ‘I’m not feeling good right now, so I’m not going to come in today’ or ‘I’m not going to go to this party,’” Malani says. “That’s a difficult dance for people.”

Comments / 269

you so stupid
4d ago

I just read an article stating that 78% of the new ba.5 variant patients were fully vaccinated. these stories contradict themselves too much

Reply(33)
167
Gator 4 Life
4d ago

more propaganda to promote the jabs..... why does doesn't raise more red flags with people for how much they're promoting these jabs is beyond me

Reply
96
Tina Stewart
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 everyone I know who got vaccinated and the booster ALL GOT COVID...everyone I know who didn't get vaccinated and booster HAS NOT GOTTEN COVID.....so take your vaccine and booster and stick it where the sun don't shine....

Reply(15)
97
Related
Fortune

New data suggests the CDC’s COVID guidance to isolate for 5 days after testing positive is wrong. You should follow Joe Biden’s example instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Five days. That’s how long you should isolate after testing positive for COVID before going back to normal life (while wearing a mask in public for five more days), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC’s five-day quarantine policy for COVID cases is not law, but families, human resource departments, schools, and other institutions across the country depend on its advice for deciding how to return to normal life after a COVID infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Think you have Omicron but keep testing negative? An expert says to trust your gut: ‘If you feel confident you have COVID, you probably have COVID’

The at-home test says you’re COVID negative, but your body says you’re positive—so very positive. No, your body isn’t gaslighting you. If you’re certain you’re COVID positive, you probably are—regardless of what the test says, Dr. Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins’ Department of Medicine, told Fortune on Tuesday.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Engagements#Linus Covid#General Health#Cnn#Northwell Health#Covid
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Salon

How many times can you get reinfected with COVID? Here's what experts say

For many of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, this isn't their first rodeo. In California, new data released by state officials showed that one out of every seven new cases in July was a reinfection. New York health officials have recorded 328,100 cumulative reinfections and 5.77 million infections — suggesting about 5.6 percent of cases are second-time infections. (Reinfections are not tracked at the federal level.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Should you get a COVID-19 booster now or wait for omicron-targeted shots coming out in the fall?

With new COVID-19 vaccines coming out in the fall, does it make sense for Utahns who haven’t gotten their booster shot yet to wait?. No, health experts say. The time to get an additional dose of the current vaccine is now, especially with the omicron subvariant known as BA.5 that’s driving up cases in Utah and the rest of the United States, as well as in Europe and other parts of the world.
UTAH STATE
WebMD

New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now

Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine

CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

190K+
Followers
8K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy