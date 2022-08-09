ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: Our government is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces

Laura Ingraham analyzed how the government enacted measures that harm our children and perpetuate the already surveilled state Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The nine-hour raid at Mar-a-Lago, the perpetual expansion of the surveillance state on bogus grounds, the long pandemic lockdowns that harmed children, closed businesses and churches even. The endless re-upping of emergency COVID powers, the destruction of historical markers and statues, the use of big tech as proxy censors for the current regime.
Fox News

Trump’s greatest ‘crime’ was ‘compromising confidence Americans have in federal law enforcement:’ MSNBC guest

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance blamed former President Donald Trump for the "appalling," great "crime" of Americans losing confidence in federal law enforcement Thursday. Vance appeared on MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks on the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Various Republicans, including Trump, have called out the federal agency as "authoritarian" for what appeared to some to be a political attack against the former president.
Fox News

Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’

Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
Fox News

CNN anchor pushes back against ‘both sides’ claim that Democrats use violent rhetoric

"CNN Newsroom" host Poppy Harlow denied that Democrat politicians used or encouraged violent rhetoric on her show Thursday. Speaking with former Under Secretary of Homeland Security Brian Murphy, she spotlighted recent calls by GOP House members Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar to "defund" or "destroy" the FBI following the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.
Fox News

Jonathan Turley: The more we learn about the Trump raid, the more confusing it gets

Jonathan Turley discussed how former President Trump is on record with sources to have cooperated with the government prior to the raid on his Mar-A-Lago home on "Hannity." JONATHAN TURLEY: The more we learn, the more confusing this gets. What did they possibly tell Reinhardt? Did they relay this history to the magistrate? That, according to these sources, that the president had cooperated. I mean, the idea that he was subject to a subpoena, complied with a subpoena, didn't challenge it, voluntarily showed the storage room to the agents, followed their advice, secured it to meet their demands. All of that is hardly a basis for saying now we need to send in 40 FBI agents on a nighttime raid. I mean, if the subpoena worked the first time, then presumably a second subpoena would work the second time if there were remaining documents that were not gathered up in the first collection. What we have to find out is the details.
Fox News

Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump

Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and The FBI have made two main efforts to bring down former President Trump on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right.
