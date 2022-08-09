Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Attorney General Garland set a fire with Trump raid and is clueless about how to put it out
Attorney General Merrick Garland proved Thursday that he is better at starting a fire than at putting one out. Earlier this week, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a warrant, in search of evidence of a crime, of a former president’s home. This...
MSNBC’s Beschloss, former CIA director Hayden ‘suggest’ Trump be executed for having nuclear documents
MSNBC contributor and historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet on Thursday evening recounting historical figures who had been executed for sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with foreign governments, and a former CIA chief shared the post with his own approving tweet. Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of "suggesting that Trump...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hunter Biden joins dad Joe for vacation as FBI called out for double standard after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Hunter Biden joined his dad on an Air Force One flight to South Carolina Wednesday for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI’s alleged double standards after agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation in whether Trump...
Laura Ingraham: Our government is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces
Laura Ingraham analyzed how the government enacted measures that harm our children and perpetuate the already surveilled state Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The nine-hour raid at Mar-a-Lago, the perpetual expansion of the surveillance state on bogus grounds, the long pandemic lockdowns that harmed children, closed businesses and churches even. The endless re-upping of emergency COVID powers, the destruction of historical markers and statues, the use of big tech as proxy censors for the current regime.
Trump’s greatest ‘crime’ was ‘compromising confidence Americans have in federal law enforcement:’ MSNBC guest
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance blamed former President Donald Trump for the "appalling," great "crime" of Americans losing confidence in federal law enforcement Thursday. Vance appeared on MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks on the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Various Republicans, including Trump, have called out the federal agency as "authoritarian" for what appeared to some to be a political attack against the former president.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’
Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
National Archives official who notified DOJ in Trump probe declined to do the same over Clinton emails
The official who triggered the federal probe into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents opted against doing the same concerning Hillary Clinton's email scandal. David Ferriero, who served as the director of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from November 2009 until he retired this past April,...
CNN anchor pushes back against ‘both sides’ claim that Democrats use violent rhetoric
"CNN Newsroom" host Poppy Harlow denied that Democrat politicians used or encouraged violent rhetoric on her show Thursday. Speaking with former Under Secretary of Homeland Security Brian Murphy, she spotlighted recent calls by GOP House members Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar to "defund" or "destroy" the FBI following the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.
Support for Manchin-Schumer spending bill could be final blow for 5 most vulnerable House Democrats
The five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a giant hurdle this week that raises doubts about whether they could survive facing off against their Republican challengers in the November midterm elections. The House is set for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jonathan Turley: The more we learn about the Trump raid, the more confusing it gets
Jonathan Turley discussed how former President Trump is on record with sources to have cooperated with the government prior to the raid on his Mar-A-Lago home on "Hannity." JONATHAN TURLEY: The more we learn, the more confusing this gets. What did they possibly tell Reinhardt? Did they relay this history to the magistrate? That, according to these sources, that the president had cooperated. I mean, the idea that he was subject to a subpoena, complied with a subpoena, didn't challenge it, voluntarily showed the storage room to the agents, followed their advice, secured it to meet their demands. All of that is hardly a basis for saying now we need to send in 40 FBI agents on a nighttime raid. I mean, if the subpoena worked the first time, then presumably a second subpoena would work the second time if there were remaining documents that were not gathered up in the first collection. What we have to find out is the details.
Bill Maher admits FBI raid is 'saving Trump politically' just as his fortune was 'finally falling'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher took no pleasure to acknowledge that this week's FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago could ultimately benefit former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly hinted at another bid for the White House. After poking fun at the "items" that were found in Trump's safe, Maher questioned during...
Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump
Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and The FBI have made two main efforts to bring down former President Trump on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right.
Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for AG search warrant for Unabomber's cabin: Former FBI official
Former FBI deputy assistant director of counterterrorism Terry Turchie said Attorney General Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for a search warrant for the Unabomber's cabin on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime." "I've never said this publicly, but I'll just tell you right now because it just sickens me to watch and...
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0