West Virginia Democrats call for public vote on abortion amendment
CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia Democratic Party is asking for lawmakers of all parties to “let the people decide” on abortion by offering a vote for a new constitutional amendment. When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June, it gave power to the states to decide whether abortions would be […]
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
wfxrtv.com
Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
State Fair of West Virginia officially opens
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
woay.com
Governor Jim Justice host ribbon cutting ceremony for West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice, joined by WV Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Tax Commissioner Matt Irby, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Taxpayer Engagement Center. The Taxpayer Engagement Center, located in downtown Charleston, consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location designed for ease of access and customer service.
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Government Technology
Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly Friday in West Virginia. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 18 to 355, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 49 people in intensive care (down eight) and 11 people on ventilators (up three).
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports jump in active COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — COVID-19 cases slightly rose from Tuesday to Wednesday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state reported 3,111 active cases statewide, up from 3,066 on Tuesday. The state also reported 1,074 new cases were received between Tuesday and Wednesday. Current...
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
WDBJ7.com
West Virginia Attorney General announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday a settlement with Rite Aid that may add $30 million to resolve a lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls against diversion. The lawsuit alleged the chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in West Virginia, which caused “significant losses through their past and ongoing medical treatment costs, including for minors born addicted to opioids, rehabilitation costs, naloxone costs, medical examiner expenses, self-funded state insurance costs and other forms of losses to address opioid-related afflictions and loss of lives.”
10 authors who were born in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
Local foreign exchange student reunited with Ukrainian family in West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Denys Pavlov is a 17-years-old who came to Buffalo High School last year from the Ukraine. As a foreign exchange student, he was planning to head back home, but when Russia invaded his country in February, everything changed for his family. “It was hard on me because I didn’t understand […]
royalexaminer.com
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
woay.com
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Beekeepers Say Their Tradition Is About More Than The Honey
It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his...
Trump-backed candidate Kevin Kiley vows to reverse Biden's 'trainwreck' policies if elected to Congress
DALLAS - California state legislator Kevin Kiley is hoping his endorsement from former President Trump will carry him from Sacramento to Washington D.C. Speaking with Fox News Digital at CPAC Dallas last week, the 37-year-old Republican vows to "return to the policies that have worked" if elected in California's Third Congressional District.
Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge
ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
