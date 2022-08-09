ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
POLITICS
wfxrtv.com

Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia officially opens

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
POLITICS
State
Ohio State
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
woay.com

Governor Jim Justice host ribbon cutting ceremony for West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice, joined by WV Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Tax Commissioner Matt Irby, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Taxpayer Engagement Center. The Taxpayer Engagement Center, located in downtown Charleston, consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location designed for ease of access and customer service.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Government Technology

Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition

(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Person
Jim Justice
wchstv.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly Friday in West Virginia. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 18 to 355, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 49 people in intensive care (down eight) and 11 people on ventilators (up three).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports jump in active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — COVID-19 cases slightly rose from Tuesday to Wednesday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state reported 3,111 active cases statewide, up from 3,066 on Tuesday. The state also reported 1,074 new cases were received between Tuesday and Wednesday. Current...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBJ7.com

West Virginia Attorney General announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday a settlement with Rite Aid that may add $30 million to resolve a lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls against diversion. The lawsuit alleged the chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in West Virginia, which caused “significant losses through their past and ongoing medical treatment costs, including for minors born addicted to opioids, rehabilitation costs, naloxone costs, medical examiner expenses, self-funded state insurance costs and other forms of losses to address opioid-related afflictions and loss of lives.”
POLITICS
WVNS

10 authors who were born in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
royalexaminer.com

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
woay.com

97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
