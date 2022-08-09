Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
Nick Harris Likely Lost for Season After Preseason Game Knee Injury
The former Husky was hurt on the second play of Cleveland's exhibition opener.
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Harris: MRI on tap Saturday
Harris (knee) will undergo an MRI on Saturday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Harris suffered a right knee injury on the second play of Friday's preseason opener in Jacksonville. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not have details following the game and is waiting on the results of the MRI. This will be a significant loss if Harris is forced to miss time. He's logged thousands of practice reps with the first team offense since 2020 and is expected to start at center this season.
CBS Sports
Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe set to earn $500,000 during team's trip to the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats are in the middle of a slate of preseason exhibition games in the Bahamas, but Oscar Tshiebwe is not lounging on the beach during his free time. The reigning National Player of the Year is using his time wisely and is expected to earn around $500,000 this week, The Athletic reported.
Watch: Luke Fickell Updates QB Battle, Ivan Pace's Impact, and More
The UC head coach still has a tough decision to make in the QB room.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue
Waller has been missing time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter notes that the tight end's hamstring issue is not considered serious, while Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com relays that it appears as though Waller could return to practice next week. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume that Waller won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Lack of impact
Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens. Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
CBS Sports
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday
Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CBS Sports
BJ Emmons: Signs with Texans
Emmons has agreed to a deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After a successful workout with the team, Houston opted to give Emmons a chance to make an impression during training camp. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product spent most of the season on Seattle's practice squad. He then played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL during the offseason. He will now look to make an impression with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Battling back spasms
Hayes is day-to-day with back spasms, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The issue explains why Hayes is on the bench Friday against the Giants. While the problem doesn't appear to be a major one, the Pirates have no incentive to rush him back in a long season, so it's possible Rodolfo Castro gets a handful of starts at third base.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Will not return Thursday
Lemieux (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lemieux suffered a toe injury on the Giants' opening drive that will keep him out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. In his absence, offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Josh Rivas should see increased reps at left guard.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kellen Mond: Listed as co-backup on depth chart
Mond and Sean Mannion are listed as co-backup quarterbacks behind starter Kirk Cousins in Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason released Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mond and Mannion are in a battle for the backup quarterback role and their play in preseason will...
CBS Sports
Steelers waive veteran linebacker following another injury setback during training camp
In a surprise move, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, a former sixth-round pick who was entering his fourth season with the club. Gilbert has missed the past several practices after sustaining a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. off...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
