Digital Trends
The Gray Man stinks! Why Netflix has never made a great action movie
Few streaming services have worked as hard as Netflix has in recent years to launch a true blockbuster. The Gray Man has been a tremendous success for the service, at least according to their own internal metrics, but it’s hardly the first time that they’ve attempted to launch a piece of original intellectual property by throwing massive amounts of money at it. In spite of all that money, though, Netflix has yet to produce the kind of brilliant action spectacle that makes for a truly great movie.
Digital Trends
A League of Their Own review: A worthwhile reimagining
If a TV show is going to retell and stretch out the story of a classic film, then it is incumbent upon said series to justify its own existence. It can’t just tell the same story again in an entertaining way. In order to be successful, the series has to bring something new to the table — a new angle, perspective, or subversion that makes it feel like it is building upon what came before it rather than simply retreading familiar ground.
Digital Trends
Day Shift review: Jamie Foxx leads fangless vampire movie
We’ve seemingly entered the twilight of vampire cinema, with a long list of bloodsucker-filled bombs failing to sink their teeth into the box office in recent years. Even a Marvel-adjacent movie like Morbius struggled in theaters, suggesting that mainstream audiences have finally had their fill of vampires — sexy, superhero, or otherwise.
Artwork of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang invention has sold for £3,500
An original artwork of one of the whimsical inventions in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has sold for £3,500 at auction.The illustration by the late artist Rowland Emett depicts a dog grooming invention, titled The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy, which featured in the beloved film.Emett’s annotations explaining how each part of the invention works also accompanies the ink and pencil work, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of £2,500-£3,000.It was among a collection of items from the film which went under the hammer during a sale on Saturday held by Excalibur Auctions.An unpublished print by Emett of the Grandpa...
Digital Trends
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake gets a reality-bending new trailer
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake got a new gameplay trailer during THQ Nordic’s 2022 digital showcase, giving a better sense of how the platformer plays. The game follows SpongeBob and Balloon-Patrick as they get their hands on fortune teller Kassandra’s Mermaid’s Tears, which have the ability to grant wishes. They both make a few wishes and as a result, the fabric of the universe falls apart. SpongeBob and Patrick are able to travel to seven areas called Wishworlds, including the Prehistoric Kelp Forest, Wild West Jellyfish Fields, and Halloween Rock Bottom.
13 Of The Most Uncomfortable Moments From '90s And '00s Kids TV Shows
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
Digital Trends
How to watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday
This Fool, a Hulu original, premieres on the streaming service this Friday, August 12. Set in the working class neighborhood of South Central Los Angeles, This Fool, is a straight-talking half-hour comedy staring Chris Estrada, who also is a co-creator of the show. Estrada’s character, Julio Lopez, works at a non-profit gang rehab called Hugs Not Thugs. Thirty years old, Julio still lives at home, dates his high school girlfriend, and clashes with older cousin Luis, a former gang member and newly-released ex-con. Here’s how you can watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday.
Digital Trends
Emily the Criminal review: Aubrey Plaza scores as a gig-economy hustler
Crime thrillers love to insist that crime doesn’t pay, which is pretty rich, since staying on the straight and narrow isn’t exactly lucrative either. While so many of these glorified Old Testament cautionary tales posit dollar-signs-over-the-eyes greed as the motive for leaping into the choppy waters of illegal transgression, anyone just trying to get by in the rigged system of American capitalism might draw a different conclusion. Why play by the rules when the only way to win — or maybe even to survive — is to break them?
Digital Trends
Disney+ with ads launches December 8; Hulu raises prices
The ad-supported version of Disney+ will launch in the United States on December 8, 2022, the company announced today along with its earnings for the third fiscal quarter. The monthly subscription fee will cost $8 — that’s $3 cheaper than the “Premium” subscription, which runs $11 a month or $110 annually.
Digital Trends
What is YouTube Music? Everything you need to know
Google once had its own dedicated music player called Google Play Music — and if you’ve looked into that streaming option lately, you will see that it’s been shut down. As you may know, people regularly use YouTube itself to play music, search for new songs, and assemble playlists of their favorites. This prompted Google to release a new, upgraded service called YouTube Music, a music-only source for streaming your tunes.
Digital Trends
With Stranger Things and Squid Game, Netflix proves it’s better at making great TV shows than movies
Netflix received a whopping 105 nominations at this year’s Emmys, driven by hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Ozark. While it’s a decline from last year’s 129, Netflix still secured the second-most nominations out of any network or streamer, with only HBO beating it thanks to juggernauts like Succession and The White Lotus.
Digital Trends
Square Enix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile game soft-launches today
Square Enix London Mobile and Nickelodeon have announced the soft launch of Avatar: Generations, a new free-to-play RPG mobile game based on the hit anime Avatar: The Last Airbender. Players in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden will be able to play the game on Android and iOS starting today, and it will be expanded to other territories in the following months.
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Spider-Man PC: benchmarks, best settings, DLAA, and more
After nearly four years of being a console exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man is finally available on PC. And Nixxes did more than just port the game over. With a slew of graphics improvements and more settings, Marvel’s Spider-Man looks its best on PC — assuming you can nail down the best settings.
Digital Trends
How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for FREE
Somehow, we can never seem to get enough of the Spider-Man franchise, so needless to say it’s pretty exciting to be able to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home right from our living rooms and laptops. This latest installment of Spider-Man’s story was long awaited when it hit theaters at the end of 2021, and now you can watch it again and again. Best of all, you can watch it for free. Keep reading to find out where you can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home for our favorite price: nothing at all.
Digital Trends
Alyssa Limperis on turning grief into comedy in No Bad Days
There are no right answers when it comes to grief. How people choose to cope with loss will vary from person to person. For comedian Alyssa Limperis, tears became smiles, smiles became laughs, and laughs became a show in No Bad Days. The comedy special is a unique view into Limperis’ life that centers around the death of her father to cancer.
