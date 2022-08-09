ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump lawyer suggests FBI may have “planted” evidence during Mar-a-Lago raid

By David Edwards
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
Christina Bobb, an attorney for President Donald Trump, objected to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago because she said her client is "extremely cooperative."

In an interview on Real America's Voice, Bobb said that she was at Trump's Florida home during the Monday raid but "was not allowed to observe."

"I was his legal representation, his counsel on the ground there," she said. "They kept me out of everything, all the facilities. They say that's standard protocol. I could not see. I could not observe."

"I thought it was particularly alarming because we had been very cooperative," the attorney continued. "This is a Washington, D.C. case coming out of Joe Biden's Department of Justice. We've been extremely cooperative."

Real America's Voice host Karyn Turk wondered if the FBI had "planted" evidence.

"Nobody observed it," Bobb confirmed. "No, there wasn't. To your point, this was a completely unnecessary power flex. It was a weird flex. It's quite honestly sad to see what they have done to our country."

"No, there is no security that something wasn't planted," she added. "I'm not saying that's what they did."

The FBI may have raided Mar-a-Lago because Trump has a history of refusing to comply with subpoenas.

"We're fighting all the subpoenas," Trump said at one point during his presidency.

In one case, a New York judge found Trump in contempt of court for refusing to comply with subpoenas for financial documents.

Watch the video below or at this link.

