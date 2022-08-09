Located in downtown Austin, TX, SKYBOX on 6th is a high-end rooftop venue that hosts weddings and other special events. The management of this venue invites couples that are seeking a contemporary setting to hold their important celebration. With striking views of the downtown area and versatile event space, this venue can host the urban wedding of your dreams. SKYBOX on 6th is situated on trendy West 6th Street in the midst of downtown Austin. This rooftop venue is a short distance from a wide variety of eateries, nightlife, retail outlets, museums, and other amenities. The expansive event space is attractively floored in a black and white chequered pattern. On-site facilities include a catering kitchen, an elevator with direct street access, a get-ready room, and restrooms. You can adapt this venue with the decor of your choice to meet your wedding day vision. The SKYBOX on 6th layout features more than 9,000 square feet of flexible space, with room for events of up to 480 guests. Your booking includes a 12-hour time block for your festivities, curated vendor recommendations, rooftop heaters, LED ceiling lights, and an in-house audio-visual system. Available upgrades include additional hours, projectors, screens, lighting packages, a microphone, a 24-inch by 12-inch stage, security, and the setup and use of in-house furniture. These furniture items include tables, Chiavari chairs, bar stools, and LED flash bars. You may schedule a tour of this venue to ensure your complete satisfaction with this locale as the site of your ceremony and reception.

