Hilton, NY

macaronikid.com

Basketball Birthday Party at Hoops Strength

My 2nd oldest son LOVES Basketball and that's all he wanted to do for his Birthday this year. I wasn't sure which places would offer a party for his friends until I found Hoops Strength in Henrietta. Our family is familiar with going there for the kids games during the basketball season but when he was able to have his own Birthday party there with a bunch of his buddies, he was in heaven!
HENRIETTA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester

Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires

Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
GENEVA, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
Hilton, NY
Sports
City
Hilton, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Piers Morgan Stops In Alden, New York [PHOTO]

When you live in a small town it sure is exciting when a celebrity comes in for a visit. Alden, New York may be one of the last places you would ever think of seeing a major, international celebrity. But, it just happened and the town is still buzzing about it.
ALDEN, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting leads to 3rd city homicide in 3 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was shot and killed on Roycroft Drive late Tuesday night, marking the city’s third homicide in the last three days. According to officials, officers were led to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
#College Lacrosse#Canisius College#College Recruiting#Mf Lsm Cawley#Vmi#3d Lacrosse#Division#Lsm College#Lacrosse Lacrosse#Men S D1#Salisbury Vantage Sports#Fca Upstate
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Variety of food at Greece Food Truck Rodeo

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece Food Truck Rodeo welcomed the community to come out and try the 13 food trucks that rolled into town for the evening. Rochester-favorite the Skycoasters were on stage at the Greece Town Hall campus. The event was free. The Greece town supervisor says...
GREECE, NY

