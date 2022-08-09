My 2nd oldest son LOVES Basketball and that's all he wanted to do for his Birthday this year. I wasn't sure which places would offer a party for his friends until I found Hoops Strength in Henrietta. Our family is familiar with going there for the kids games during the basketball season but when he was able to have his own Birthday party there with a bunch of his buddies, he was in heaven!

HENRIETTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO