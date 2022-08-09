Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
Basketball Birthday Party at Hoops Strength
My 2nd oldest son LOVES Basketball and that's all he wanted to do for his Birthday this year. I wasn't sure which places would offer a party for his friends until I found Hoops Strength in Henrietta. Our family is familiar with going there for the kids games during the basketball season but when he was able to have his own Birthday party there with a bunch of his buddies, he was in heaven!
Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester
Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires
Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
‘It’s just who he was’: Bruce Kost, founder of Parkleigh dies at 85, leaves behind thriving business and legacy
85-years-old, Bruce passed away on July 8 after suffering a stroke. He leaves behind his wife, 6 kids, 7 grandkids but he also leaves behind a story.
Piers Morgan Stops In Alden, New York [PHOTO]
When you live in a small town it sure is exciting when a celebrity comes in for a visit. Alden, New York may be one of the last places you would ever think of seeing a major, international celebrity. But, it just happened and the town is still buzzing about it.
Shooting leads to 3rd city homicide in 3 days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was shot and killed on Roycroft Drive late Tuesday night, marking the city’s third homicide in the last three days. According to officials, officers were led to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
"I hugged him from behind": Man embraces stranger on 390 bridge and saves his life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — David DelleFave didn't take his break from work yesterday thinking he would face a life and death situation. But that's what happened. "This is the edge right here," he said walking along the rail of the East Henrietta Road bridge over 390. This is where...
AG puts ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week on warning
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend, after a letter sent by the New York State Attorney General to event organizers. The event has featured speakers including former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national...
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
Lincoln Hill Farms to host ‘BrewFest’ Saturday
The one-day event features over sixty breweries, including Rochester-area favorites such as Rohrbach, Swiftwater, Heroes Brewing, and Three Heads Brewing.
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
Variety of food at Greece Food Truck Rodeo
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece Food Truck Rodeo welcomed the community to come out and try the 13 food trucks that rolled into town for the evening. Rochester-favorite the Skycoasters were on stage at the Greece Town Hall campus. The event was free. The Greece town supervisor says...
Rochester homecare business erroneously violates labor laws, owes 2 years overtime
TruCare now owes over $228,000 in back pay to employees who worked between 40 and 44 hours and did not receive overtime.
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
