WVNews
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.
WVNews
Donna Marie Craven
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side. She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.
WVNews
Norma Grace Swiger Bennett
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Grace Swiger Bennett was a loving mother, nannie, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly at her home on August 11, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Brown, WV, on July 22, 1940, a daughter of the late...
WVNews
Clara Agnes Primm McCann
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.
WVNews
Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
WVNews
Lona Anderson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lona Anderson, 86, formerly of Matewan, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Clarksburg, WV. She was born in Mingo County on October 16, 1935, a daughter of the late George and Pansy Ball.
WVNews
Breanna Morgan 3
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday …
WVNews
HAU Pan Jammin 2022.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will kick off the 2022-2023 season w…
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
WVNews
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, now in beta testing before going to mass market.
WVNews
CDC releases more information on West Virginia swine flu cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The CDC has released more information on reported human infections of an influenza virus that usually spreads in pigs related to the recently held Jackson County Fair in West Virginia. There have been three cases of the swine influenza to date in the United...
WVNews
Second Saturday event set in Kingwood
KINGWOOD – Saturday will be the final Kingwood Blueprint Communities Second Saturday Street Fair of the season, and organizers say it will be the biggest yet. The street fair will be held on Price Street from noon until 5 p.m. and will have something for everyone.
WVNews
Meigs County Fair feature Grange exhibits
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Grange is an association of farmers founded in the United States in 1867. The organization is a non-governmental, non-partisan, fraternal association that advocates for agriculture and rural America.
WVNews
Update: Three fatalities confirmed in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash; plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Pennsylvania
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — A Thursday evening plane crash in Marion County has left three confirmed casualties, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that Thursday evening that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County.
WVNews
Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
WVNews
WVU's offensive line is led by 3 state natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Used to be we were thinking we were getting those rough and tough linemen out of West Virginia because they wanted to stay out of the coal mines. Like it was a tough way to make a living down there in the dark, so...
WVNews
WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery VI
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia football's 2022 Fan Day and practice at Milan Puskar Stadium. Sunny skies and excellent weather were once again the order of the day as the Mountaineers ticked off another page of the calendar on the countdown to the Backard Brawl with Pitt, which is fast approaching on Sept. 1.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Lance Dixon 08/13/22
West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon shares insights on some of the differences in technique he is employing in a two-linebacker box, and shares his increased confidence in executing his assignments during fall camp. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
WVU football notebook: Fan Day provides many with a peek at the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Approximately 1,500 people descended on Mountaineer Field Saturday morning to get autographs from their favorite West Virginia football players and coaches during Fan Day. Those who made the trip to the stadium were invited to stick around and watched the two-hour football practice that followed. Hundreds...
WVNews
Reedsville Council hears noise complaints
REEDSVILLE — Complaints from residents of Brandon Acres about noise they say is made by ATI Industries dominated the Monday evening meeting of Reedsville Council. Monday was not the first time complaints about ATI have been brought to council’s attention. At an October 2018 meeting, previous council members heard similar complaints about noise and about profanity allegedly used by workers.
