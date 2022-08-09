After scoring a runaway TV hit with Abbott Elementary, series creator and star, Quinta Brunson, is on top of the entertainment world. And she's received further validation by scoring multiple Emmy nominations for her work on the freshman comedy. Now, following the teacher-centric sitcom becoming a hit for ABC, Brunson is making a major business move that will have a major impact on her career moving forward.

TV SERIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO