NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing
A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas HBCU Freshmen Get Assistance From Charitable “Mafia”
Students started moving in on the campus of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. 13 of those students are getting a helping hand furnishing their dorm room thanks to a group called Move-In Day Mafia. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who assist Historically Black College and University, also...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Principal Welcomes Back Students With Viral Video
John F. Peeler Elementary School in Oak Cliff was not completely empty over the summer. Principal Tito Salas used the classrooms and hallways to make a welcome back to school music video that's gone viral. "It was a crazy thought I had at the end of last school year," Salas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Superintendent Says Comparisons Between Public and Private Schools ‘Isn't Fair And Just'
No matter where you go, parents usually want the same thing from schools, to prepare their kids to reach their best potential, and set them up to be successful. Despite the work Texas has done to better public education Governor Greg Abbot says there’s a problem. "Not all children...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day
Thursday, Dallas Independent School District’s board of trustees will discuss giving students the day off and allowing teachers to work remotely on Nov. 8 (Election Day), when more people are expected on campuses to vote. There is no vote expected until Aug. 25 at the earliest. The proposal is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie Elementary School Student Won Contest to Publish Children's Book
Brek Bradshaw is a 5th grader at Shackelford Elementary School in Waxahachie, but he's more than a student. "I have a job," Bradshaw said smiling. "It's an author." Bradshaw won a book writing contest last year to have his book 'Chicken Bot and the Golden Egg' published. "His story was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bus Driver Who Lost Home in Balch Springs Fire ‘Determined' to Be at Work on the First Day of School
Going back to school is especially meaningful for Wylie Independent School District bus driver Fred Jackson. His home burned to the ground less than three weeks ago, but he's determined to be ready for the new school year. “I love it. You know, I love the kids and then to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado? Gustnado? Weather Phenomenon Caught on Camera in Prosper Prompts Some Debate
Some North Texans who were hoping for some rain this week got what they wished for, plus something extra. Video taken in the Prosper area Tuesday afternoon and shared on Twitter showed what appeared to be a funnel descending from dark storm clouds -- a mix between a tornado, landspout and dust devil.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Fatally Shoot Gunman in Richland Hills
Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Richland Hills Friday afternoon, authorities say. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Millions Dealing with Long COVID, Arlington Man Hopes for Breakthrough
Patients with long COVID and the doctors who treat them continue to navigate new, uncharted territory. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, up to 23 million people are impacted. Arlington resident Shannon Hicks was three weeks away from receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine when he found himself in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in North Richland Hills: PD
Police in North Richland Hills are investigating reports of a shooting involving an officer Friday afternoon, NBC 5 has learned. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Paramedic for Kicking, Hitting Man
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a downed, unarmed man won’t face charges after a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict. The grand jury considered a felony charge of injury to a disabled person against Brad Alan Cox, 46, this week and returned a no-bill. Read more...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Used Drone to Try to Smuggle Drugs Into Fort Worth Prison: Feds
A man who flew a drone loaded with drugs and electronics over a federal prison in Fort Worth was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Bryant Henderson, 42, of Smithville, flew a drone loaded with methamphetamine, compressed marijuana, two prepaid smartphones and nine music players, over FMC Fort Worth around midnight on May 4, according to his critical complaint.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Mother to Host Fentanyl Awareness Event After Teen Son's Death
Nearly every evening, Victoria Ketter and her family gather in the only place where they can still be with her son. It's been almost two months since she got the call that her oldest, Johnathan Helmke, was found dead after taking what he thought was Percocet. "It's a day I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Was Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why
The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning. Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig. Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening...
