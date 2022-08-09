ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing

A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96

The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas HBCU Freshmen Get Assistance From Charitable “Mafia”

Students started moving in on the campus of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. 13 of those students are getting a helping hand furnishing their dorm room thanks to a group called Move-In Day Mafia. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who assist Historically Black College and University, also...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Principal Welcomes Back Students With Viral Video

John F. Peeler Elementary School in Oak Cliff was not completely empty over the summer. Principal Tito Salas used the classrooms and hallways to make a welcome back to school music video that's gone viral. "It was a crazy thought I had at the end of last school year," Salas...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day

Thursday, Dallas Independent School District’s board of trustees will discuss giving students the day off and allowing teachers to work remotely on Nov. 8 (Election Day), when more people are expected on campuses to vote. There is no vote expected until Aug. 25 at the earliest. The proposal is...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Fatally Shoot Gunman in Richland Hills

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Richland Hills Friday afternoon, authorities say. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Millions Dealing with Long COVID, Arlington Man Hopes for Breakthrough

Patients with long COVID and the doctors who treat them continue to navigate new, uncharted territory. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, up to 23 million people are impacted. Arlington resident Shannon Hicks was three weeks away from receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine when he found himself in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in North Richland Hills: PD

Police in North Richland Hills are investigating reports of a shooting involving an officer Friday afternoon, NBC 5 has learned. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Used Drone to Try to Smuggle Drugs Into Fort Worth Prison: Feds

A man who flew a drone loaded with drugs and electronics over a federal prison in Fort Worth was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Bryant Henderson, 42, of Smithville, flew a drone loaded with methamphetamine, compressed marijuana, two prepaid smartphones and nine music players, over FMC Fort Worth around midnight on May 4, according to his critical complaint.
FORT WORTH, TX

