CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
Odometer scheme involving Harrisburg coach exposed after woman checks vehicle history
Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett advertised 46 cars for sale since 2020, including one for two Harrisburg men who police say had a scheme to roll back odometers, cheating buyers out of thousands of dollars, according to court records. The high-mileage cars were sold at inflated prices to...
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata Police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. According to police, the suspect was barricaded...
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
York Postal Worker Indicted After Physically Assaulting Two Co-Workers
HARRISBURG – A York man who works for the U.S. Postal Service has been indicted...
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
Small plane heading to central Pa. crashes, killing 3 aboard
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown in Lebanon County, Pa., when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
25-year-old woman dies in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 25-year-old woman died after driving through a fence, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times in Springettsbury Township early Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Although the crash occurred shortly after midnight, the woman’s body wasn’t found until hours later, the coroner’s office said. Originally,...
Portion of highway in Lebanon County renamed in honor of late commissioner
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Rt. 322 in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County is now called William Ames Memorial Highway in honor of late commissioner, Bill Ames. Ames lived in the area and the highway is in the township where he served as the township supervisor.
Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
