York County, PA

abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
YORK COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata Police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. According to police, the suspect was barricaded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video

If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
DAUPHIN, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Small plane heading to central Pa. crashes, killing 3 aboard

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown in Lebanon County, Pa., when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

25-year-old woman dies in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 25-year-old woman died after driving through a fence, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times in Springettsbury Township early Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Although the crash occurred shortly after midnight, the woman’s body wasn’t found until hours later, the coroner’s office said. Originally,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
LITITZ, PA

