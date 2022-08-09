Read full article on original website
3 new shows everyone is watching on Disney Plus right now
As popular as Disney Plus is, the streaming service doesn’t release nearly as much original content as its rivals. Netflix will regularly drop 15 or 20 new shows and movies a week, while Disney Plus often releases just a handful. But what Disney Plus lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There are some great shows arriving on the service each month outside of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, and we want to highlight a couple today.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Princess’ on HBO, A Look At Diana’s Life As Told By 20 Years Of News Footage
HBO’s new documentary The Princess is a retelling of Princess Diana’s life told entirely by newsreels and reports about her life between 1980 and 1997 that have been pieced together into a narrative. There is no voice over save for those that are part of nightly news casts and the like, no graphics explaining what year it is or where we are geographically in any given scene, the footage it allowed to speak entirely for itself. Diana’s life was so exhaustively covered by the press that there is perhaps no other person in history whose life could be pieced...
Where to Watch and Stream Metallica: Some Kind of Monster Free Online
Cast: James Hetfield Lars Ulrich Kirk Hammett Robert Trujillo Jason Newsted. After bassist Jason Newsted quits the band in 2001, heavy metal superstars Metallica realize that they need an intervention. In this revealing documentary, filmmakers follow the three rock stars as they hire a group therapist and grapple with 20 years of repressed anger and aggression. Between searching for a replacement bass player, creating a new album and confronting their personal demons, the band learns to open up in ways they never thought possible.
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla 2000: Millennium Free Online
Cast: Takehiro Murata Naomi Nishida Mayu Suzuki Hiroshi Abe Shirô Sano. An independent group of researchers called the Godzilla Prediction Network (GPN) actively track Godzilla as he makes landfall in Nemuro. Matters are further complicated when a giant meteor is discovered in the Ibaragi Prefecture. The mysterious rock begins to levitate as it's true intentions for the world and Godzilla are revealed.
‘Hilarious and Beloved’ Comedian Teddy Ray Dies at 32
Comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32, sparking an outpouring of tributes on social media. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death late Friday, without providing further details on his cause of death. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,” the network wrote in a statement on Twitter. The Los Angeles-born star had most recently appeared in “Pause With Sam Jay” on HBO, and he was also a writer and actor on the comedy “How to Be Broke.” Ray also regularly performed at comedy clubs and appeared in viral sketches on YouTube. His death came shortly after his birthday, and just a few weeks after he paid tribute to fellow comedian Jak Knight on Instagram, writing “Love you 4ever” after Knight died in L.A.Read it at Deadline
People Over 30 Are Sharing Their Favorite Part Of Getting Older, And I Wish Someone Would've Told Me This In My 20s
"Am I wrinklier and saggier and grayer? Yup. Am I hotter? HELL YES."
Star Wars Leak Seemingly Confirms Long-Awaited Live-Action Debut of Canon Villain
It can't be denied that the Star Wars universe features an outstanding collection of antagonists — from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine but there's one legendary villain that has yet to make his live-action debut which is honestly quite baffling considering he's still part of the official canon. We're...
13 Of The Most Uncomfortable Moments From '90s And '00s Kids TV Shows
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online
Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation
Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
