Bloomfield, NJ

CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
NEWARK, NJ
bloomfieldtwpnj.com

Boil Water Advisory UPDATE 8-10-22

This is an Emergency Announcement from the Township of Bloomfield. Due to a watermain break on the City of Newark supply line in Belleville yesterday morning, the township remains under a boil water advisory. You will be advised of any updates to this notice. While the township’s water pressure has...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Newark, NJ
Belleville, NJ
Bloomfield, NJ
Newark, NJ
Bloomfield, NJ
Belleville, NJ
Daily Voice

Downed Wires Shut Down Route 80, Cause Widespread Power Outages: DEVELOPING

Several downed power lines shut down Route 80 and caused widespread power outages throughout Morris and Sussex Counties, developing reports say. The power lines were knocked down and a brush fire started in the westbound lanes near milepost 32.7 in Jefferson shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
LINDEN, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents

This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Senior and supportive housing project approved by Bayonne Planning Board

Bayonne has given the final approvals to its planned senior and supportive housing project on Oak Street. The Planning Board voted unanimously to advance the project at its August 9 meeting. Prior to that, the City Council met for a special meeting on August 5 to approve the amended 8th Street Station Rehabilitation Plan to allow for the new public housing building and approve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) for the project.
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Second Phase of Bayonne’s Liberty Bay Club Heads to Planning Board

Officials in Bayonne will soon consider allowing an established development to expand across the street as a Fairfield-based company is looking to enlarge their footprint in the Peninsula City. Woodmont Properties has applied to the city’s planning board to revitalize a vacant lot known as the former Bayer site. The...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street

Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
DOVER, NJ

