Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical moisture lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to another day of fairly widespread showers and t-storms. Rain chances will run 70% to 80% today, with highs again being held down in the upper 80s by the cloud cover and rainfall. We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Flood threat continues into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deep tropical moisture is forecast to remain over top of the Baton Rouge metro area through at least Saturday. This will cause a continuation of the nuisance-type flood threat for the area through at least Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the area under...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Excessive rainfall risk outlined through Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Warning was issued of parts of East Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Weather Prediction Center has outlined an excessive rainfall risk for the area through Friday. As it stands right now, the best opportunity for seeing localized flash flooding...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Angola under precautionary boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Corrections issued a boil water advisory at Louisiana State Penitentiary on Thursday, Aug. 11. The advisory is a result of small leaks found in the roofs of the prison’s two water tanks. These leaks could potentially be a passageway for contaminants. Emergency repairs to the leaks are expected to be completed over the weekend. The prison will remain under a boil water advisory until repairs to the water tanks are completed and sample results are negative for bacteria.
ANGOLA, LA
WAFB

Deadly crash closes I-12 onramp from Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash on an I-12 East onramp on Friday, Aug. 12, according to emergency responders. It happened on the I-12 East onramp from Jefferson Highway a little before noon. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the ramp...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $20 million grant will go toward advancing the passenger railway project between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Leaders say both Baton Rouge and Gonzales applied for the grant money for two major railway stations. Specifically, the funding will help design, build and purchase land for the stations located in both cities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Gulf Of Mexico
WAFB

Big year ahead for West Baton Rouge Schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, teachers and many of you parents are still adjusting to the new school schedule this week. The same goes for leaders in West Baton Rouge Schools, who are welcoming students as Superintendent Wes Watts retires. David Corona will be the interim superintendent for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Iberville Parish school year in full swing

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFB

Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New businesses open on Government St. in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. - Driving down government street, you may still see signs of blight in front of worn-down buildings. According to business owners, that’s not going to last much longer on some blocks. “We have D’s Nursery behind us and next to us, there are Barracuda Tacos coming....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern’s front 7 looks to carry Jags defensively

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Southern’s secondary remains a question mark, there isn’t much doubt in the front seven for the Jags, as the linebackers and defensive line are expected to carry the Blue and Gold defense. Former Prairie View defensive lineman Jason Dumas adds more juice...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

