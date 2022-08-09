ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Valerie and Her Week of Wonders Free Online

Cast: Jaroslava Schallerová Helena Anýžová Petr Kopřiva Jiří Prýmek Jan Klusák. Valerie, a Czechoslovakian teenager living with her grandmother, is blossoming into womanhood, but that transformation proves secondary to the effects she experiences when she puts on a pair of magic earrings. Now seeing the world around her in a different light, Valerie must endure her sexual awakening while attempting to discern reality from fantasy as she encounters lecherous priest Gracian, a vampire-like stranger and otherworldly carnival folk.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Where to Watch and Stream Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1980 Free Online

Cast: Paddy Considine Warren Clarke Maxine Peake James Fox David Calder. After 6 years of brutal murders, the West Yorkshire Police fear that they may have already interviewed The Ripper and let him back into the world to continue his reign of terror upon the citizens of Yorkshire. Assistant Chief Constable of the Manchester Police, Peter Hunter, is called in to oversee the West Yorkshire Police's Ripper investigation and see what they could have missed.
3 new shows everyone is watching on Disney Plus right now

As popular as Disney Plus is, the streaming service doesn’t release nearly as much original content as its rivals. Netflix will regularly drop 15 or 20 new shows and movies a week, while Disney Plus often releases just a handful. But what Disney Plus lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There are some great shows arriving on the service each month outside of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, and we want to highlight a couple today.
Where to Watch and Stream Metallica: Some Kind of Monster Free Online

Cast: James Hetfield Lars Ulrich Kirk Hammett Robert Trujillo Jason Newsted. After bassist Jason Newsted quits the band in 2001, heavy metal superstars Metallica realize that they need an intervention. In this revealing documentary, filmmakers follow the three rock stars as they hire a group therapist and grapple with 20 years of repressed anger and aggression. Between searching for a replacement bass player, creating a new album and confronting their personal demons, the band learns to open up in ways they never thought possible.
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla 2000: Millennium Free Online

Cast: Takehiro Murata Naomi Nishida Mayu Suzuki Hiroshi Abe Shirô Sano. An independent group of researchers called the Godzilla Prediction Network (GPN) actively track Godzilla as he makes landfall in Nemuro. Matters are further complicated when a giant meteor is discovered in the Ibaragi Prefecture. The mysterious rock begins to levitate as it's true intentions for the world and Godzilla are revealed.
Where to Watch and Stream Afro Samurai: Resurrection Free Online

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson Lucy Liu Yuri Lowenthal Mark Hamill Jeff Bennett. Afro Samurai avenged his father and found a life of peace. But the legendary master is forced back into the game by a beautiful and deadly woman from his past. The sparks of violence dropped along Afro’s bloody path now burn out of control – and nowhere are the flames of hatred more intense than in the eyes of Sio.
Where to Watch and Stream Paradise Highway Free Online

Cast: Juliette Binoche Frank Grillo Morgan Freeman Hala Finley Cameron Monaghan. A truck driver has been forced to smuggle illicit cargo to save her brother from a deadly prison gang. With FBI operatives hot on her trail, Sally's conscience is challenged when the final package turns out to be a teenage girl.
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation

Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
