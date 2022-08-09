ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Where to Watch and Stream Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1980 Free Online

Cast: Paddy Considine Warren Clarke Maxine Peake James Fox David Calder. After 6 years of brutal murders, the West Yorkshire Police fear that they may have already interviewed The Ripper and let him back into the world to continue his reign of terror upon the citizens of Yorkshire. Assistant Chief Constable of the Manchester Police, Peter Hunter, is called in to oversee the West Yorkshire Police's Ripper investigation and see what they could have missed.
Where to Watch and Stream Valerie and Her Week of Wonders Free Online

Cast: Jaroslava Schallerová Helena Anýžová Petr Kopřiva Jiří Prýmek Jan Klusák. Valerie, a Czechoslovakian teenager living with her grandmother, is blossoming into womanhood, but that transformation proves secondary to the effects she experiences when she puts on a pair of magic earrings. Now seeing the world around her in a different light, Valerie must endure her sexual awakening while attempting to discern reality from fantasy as she encounters lecherous priest Gracian, a vampire-like stranger and otherworldly carnival folk.
Where to Watch and Stream Metallica: Some Kind of Monster Free Online

Cast: James Hetfield Lars Ulrich Kirk Hammett Robert Trujillo Jason Newsted. After bassist Jason Newsted quits the band in 2001, heavy metal superstars Metallica realize that they need an intervention. In this revealing documentary, filmmakers follow the three rock stars as they hire a group therapist and grapple with 20 years of repressed anger and aggression. Between searching for a replacement bass player, creating a new album and confronting their personal demons, the band learns to open up in ways they never thought possible.
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla 2000: Millennium Free Online

Cast: Takehiro Murata Naomi Nishida Mayu Suzuki Hiroshi Abe Shirô Sano. An independent group of researchers called the Godzilla Prediction Network (GPN) actively track Godzilla as he makes landfall in Nemuro. Matters are further complicated when a giant meteor is discovered in the Ibaragi Prefecture. The mysterious rock begins to levitate as it's true intentions for the world and Godzilla are revealed.
Where to Watch and Stream Terms and Conditions May Apply Free Online

Cast: Mark Zuckerberg Moby Leigh Bryan Raymond Kurzweil Joe Lipari. Have you ever read the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policies connected to every website you visit, phone call you make, or app you use? Of course you haven’t. But those agreements allow corporations to do things with your personal information you could never even imagine. This film explores the intent hidden within these ridiculous agreements, and reveals what corporations and governments are legally taking from you and the outrageous consequences that result from clicking “I accept.”
Where to Watch and Stream Paradise Highway Free Online

Cast: Juliette Binoche Frank Grillo Morgan Freeman Hala Finley Cameron Monaghan. A truck driver has been forced to smuggle illicit cargo to save her brother from a deadly prison gang. With FBI operatives hot on her trail, Sally's conscience is challenged when the final package turns out to be a teenage girl.
Dynasty Stages Victorious Reunion With Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett — Watch

Jade West and Robbie Shapiro are all grown up and together again. Matt Bennett made a surprise appearance on Friday’s episode of The CW’s Dynasty, which was directed by his Victorious co-star Liz Gillies. “Anyone else into complex Lego and puppetry? Surprise! I snuck onto the set of [Dynasty] last night and made a little appearance,” Bennett wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Big thanks to director [Liz Gillies] and to the whole cast for allowing me to bring Cole to life. OH and thank you to the City of Atlanta for awarding me with the Best Boy In Town Peach...
