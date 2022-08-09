ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Entertainment
Princeton, NJ
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Princeton, NJ
Football
City
Princeton, NJ
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Troy, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#College Football#Linus Movies#Entertain#Documentary#High School Football#American Football#Hall Of Famer#Espn#Ohio State#Philadelphia Inquirer#Reversall
linknky.com

Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively

A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
tmpresale.com

Paul Ankas performance in Cincinnati, OH Oct 29, 2022 – presale passcode

The Paul Anka presale code everyone has been asking for is available now! Everybody with this presale code will have the chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your tickets right now to see Paul Anka in Cincinnati, OH!!
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox 19

Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two. The possible names for the hippo are Fritz and Ferguson. The zoo will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15, but you still...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy