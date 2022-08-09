Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Four-Star 2024 UC Target Transferring to Link Academy
UC's current staff has experience recruiting players from Link Academy.
WCPO
'Label:Less,' brainchild of Lea and Drew Lachey, tackles discrimination and uncomfortable conversations
CINCINNATI — A special set of performances are taking place this week only in an unexpected location. Inside the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, a crowd watches "Label:Less," a production and brainchild of former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey and his wife, Lea. "This is special," Lea Lachey said.
Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'
“Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.” That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats turn their attention to 3-star Brooklyn Hicks
Despite missing out on a couple of recent targets, the Bearcats are a finalist to land 2023 3-star point guard Brooklyn Hicks. The Washington native narrowed his list to seven schools on Wednesday night including Cincinnati, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, Saint Mary’s, UNLV and Washington State. Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats...
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
This weekend is bringing mostly beautiful weather, the Bengals' first preseason game in Paycor stadium and tons of other events going on throughout the Tri-State to enjoy.
bcsnn.com
Cincinnati Bearcats Football is Loaded with Some "Freaks" According to Bruce Feldman
The University of Cincinnati football team has continued its famed toughness reputation into the 2022 season with Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker and Josh Whyle earning recognition on Bruce Feldman's "College Football Freaks" list. The two-decade tradition spotlights players who generated buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities...
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
Cincinnati, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cincinnati. The Wyoming High School football team will have a game with Northwest High School - Cincinnati on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Wyoming High SchoolNorthwest High School - Cincinnati.
Three-Star 2023 Guard Puts UC in Top-Seven Schools
The west-coast product is focused on schools close to him, accept when it comes to Wes Miller and Cincinnati.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
Cincinnati CityBeat
FBI Kills Armed Suspect in Wilmington, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
"What a year this week has been," as the meme goes. This week, Greater Cincinnati found itself in the spotlight for an FBI chase, a nightlife district shooting, a new stadium name, a baseball game played in a field of corn and Pete Rose's continued repugnant comments. Catch up on the headlines below.
linknky.com
Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively
A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
tmpresale.com
Paul Ankas performance in Cincinnati, OH Oct 29, 2022 – presale passcode
The Paul Anka presale code everyone has been asking for is available now! Everybody with this presale code will have the chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your tickets right now to see Paul Anka in Cincinnati, OH!!
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Permanent Jewelry Trend Has Come to the Queen City, and LINK x LOU Is Leading the Way
At long last, the permanent jewelry trend has attached itself to Cincinnati. Queen City eastsider Lindsey Brafford started her permanent jewelry business in Cincinnati in June. Brafford is affiliated with LINK x LOU, a popular permanent jewelry company that launched in Denver in April 2020 and now has locations all over the country.
linknky.com
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
WKRC
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
Fox 19
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ new naming rights deal with Paycor could bring in millions for the team as it looks to resign a talented crop of young players including quarterback Joe Burrow. But Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece takes issue with one facet of the deal: the county’s cut.
Fox 19
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two. The possible names for the hippo are Fritz and Ferguson. The zoo will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15, but you still...
