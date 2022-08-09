Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Beefy’ Cam Riley ready for his opportunity to shine at linebacker for Auburn
Cam Riley barely recognizes himself in the photos from his freshman year. That feels like ages ago to Riley, who has undergone some serious physical changes since he first stepped foot on Auburn’s campus in 2020. Back then, the former four-star linebacker was 6-foot-4 and listed at 209 pounds; he always had a larger frame for his position, but he had yet to fill out.
Questions for Bryan Harsin before Auburn’s scrimmage
Auburn is preparing for a scrimmage on Saturday at Jordan-Hare with the September 3rd season-opener at home against Mercer. Bryan Harsin will lead his group through simulated football designed to mimic an actual game’s action. Scrimmages allow for tackling, which for Tiger defenders means trying to corral star running back Tank Bigsby in the open field.
Auburn football lands 7th 2023 recruit with in-state cornerback JC Hart
JC Hart has already taken a class at Auburn’s campus. With a 4.0 GPA, Hart took advantage of a Loachapoka High program that lets students earn college credit on the Plains. On Friday night, Hart announced he’d be spending some more time there. A 3-star cornerback, per 247Sports...
Observations from Day 6 of Auburn fall camp
Auburn returned to the practice field on Thursday morning for Day 6 of preseason camp. The Tigers are less than three weeks away from the season-opener at Jordan Hare on Sep 3rd against Mercer. Once again, Auburn provided media with a 25-minute viewing window during the early practice periods. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama’s Nick Saban reveals insight into coaches poll vote, reiterates Texas A&M game not personal
We can’t tell you who Nick Saban voted for in the preseason coaches poll, which was released last week, but we now may have a pretty good idea of who he didn’t vote for. The Alabama coach, who made a guest appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Friday, was asked directly for whom he cast his ballot.
Auburn extends its lead over Alabama in the battle for in-state students
Enroll tide? War enrollment? Whatever your battle cry, there’s no question - Auburn is winning the battle for Alabama’s students. For the sixth straight year, Auburn University was the most popular school in the state for Alabama undergrads in 2021, according to data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
A-List No. 7: Coaches believe Eufaula’s Yhonzae Pierre has Will Anderson-type potential
Just how good might Alabama commit Yhonzae Pierre be when he gets to Tuscaloosa?. “I think he could be just as good as Will Anderson if he continues to improve,” Eufaula first-year coach Jerrel Jernigan said. Clearly, that is saying something. Anderson won 2021 Broncos Nagurski Trophy and was...
Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama defeats China national team to cap foreign tour
Alabama men’s basketball capped its foreign tour Friday by defeating China’s national team, 89-77, in Paris. After outscoring its first two international opponents by a combined 103 points this week, the Tide played a more competitive exhibition game against China, which is FIBA’s No. 29-ranked national team.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomes South Dakota’s Kristi Noem in Montgomery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers at tonight’s Alabama Republican Party summer dinner in Montgomery. The greeting was not an announced public appearance. Ivey’s office did not disclose...
Alabama Republicans address adoption costs, parental control ahead of legislative session, election
Alabama’s GOP State Executive Committee gathered in Montgomery for its yearly summer meeting, addressing hot button issues like adoption, Roe v. Wade, parental rights and single-party support. Attendees also included Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt. “We need you now more than ever, because...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0