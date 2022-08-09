ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

‘Beefy’ Cam Riley ready for his opportunity to shine at linebacker for Auburn

Cam Riley barely recognizes himself in the photos from his freshman year. That feels like ages ago to Riley, who has undergone some serious physical changes since he first stepped foot on Auburn’s campus in 2020. Back then, the former four-star linebacker was 6-foot-4 and listed at 209 pounds; he always had a larger frame for his position, but he had yet to fill out.
AUBURN, AL
Questions for Bryan Harsin before Auburn’s scrimmage

Auburn is preparing for a scrimmage on Saturday at Jordan-Hare with the September 3rd season-opener at home against Mercer. Bryan Harsin will lead his group through simulated football designed to mimic an actual game’s action. Scrimmages allow for tackling, which for Tiger defenders means trying to corral star running back Tank Bigsby in the open field.
AUBURN, AL
Observations from Day 6 of Auburn fall camp

Auburn returned to the practice field on Thursday morning for Day 6 of preseason camp. The Tigers are less than three weeks away from the season-opener at Jordan Hare on Sep 3rd against Mercer. Once again, Auburn provided media with a 25-minute viewing window during the early practice periods. It...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Football
Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
AUSTIN, TX
Alabama defeats China national team to cap foreign tour

Alabama men’s basketball capped its foreign tour Friday by defeating China’s national team, 89-77, in Paris. After outscoring its first two international opponents by a combined 103 points this week, the Tide played a more competitive exhibition game against China, which is FIBA’s No. 29-ranked national team.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
