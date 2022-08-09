IARN — Livestock is the first thing most people think of when they think of the Iowa State Fair, but it’s more than just cows and pigs. The are plenty of opportunities to show other agricultural products, and there’s no better place to see that than the floriculture show. Starting bright and early on the first day of the fair, FFA members from around the state bring in the best flowers from their gardens. Floriculture Superintendent Alan Spencer said the show gives kids an opportunity to show off the other side of agriculture.

