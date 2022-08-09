ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kiwaradio.com

Pro Farmer Crop Tour upcoming

IARN — Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 30th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour, set for August 22-25. The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention of the industry and media. Observations and results will be shared nightly at in-person events throughout the tour routes and live-streamed online. Registration is required to attend nightly meetings and to access live-streamed results each night.
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Buyers and sellers exchange forages through statewide directory

IARN — Dry conditions and extreme heat have slowed the growth of hay and straw in some parts of the state. If you’re short on supply, consider finding a seller through the free hay and straw directory here offered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Drought Continues To Affect Northwest Iowa Crops

Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa crop conditions continue to be impacted by the drought. The latest USDA crop report shows that 73 percent of Iowa’s corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop declined to show 71 percent good to excellent — which is down two percent from last week. Weekend rains were sporadic and are not expected to do much to help most crops.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Floriculture at Iowa State Fair continues strong showing

IARN — Livestock is the first thing most people think of when they think of the Iowa State Fair, but it’s more than just cows and pigs. The are plenty of opportunities to show other agricultural products, and there’s no better place to see that than the floriculture show. Starting bright and early on the first day of the fair, FFA members from around the state bring in the best flowers from their gardens. Floriculture Superintendent Alan Spencer said the show gives kids an opportunity to show off the other side of agriculture.
IOWA STATE

