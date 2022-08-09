Read full article on original website
Silage Chopping Beginning In Northwest Iowa; Concern Exists About Drought-Stressed Corn
Northwest Iowa — The whir of farm machines in the distance is starting to be heard again in northwest Iowa towns. That’s because it’s corn silage chopping season. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Agronomist Joel De Jong tells us how to know when your corn is ready to chop.
Pro Farmer Crop Tour upcoming
IARN — Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 30th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour, set for August 22-25. The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention of the industry and media. Observations and results will be shared nightly at in-person events throughout the tour routes and live-streamed online. Registration is required to attend nightly meetings and to access live-streamed results each night.
Buyers and sellers exchange forages through statewide directory
IARN — Dry conditions and extreme heat have slowed the growth of hay and straw in some parts of the state. If you’re short on supply, consider finding a seller through the free hay and straw directory here offered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Drought Continues To Affect Northwest Iowa Crops
Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa crop conditions continue to be impacted by the drought. The latest USDA crop report shows that 73 percent of Iowa’s corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop declined to show 71 percent good to excellent — which is down two percent from last week. Weekend rains were sporadic and are not expected to do much to help most crops.
Floriculture at Iowa State Fair continues strong showing
IARN — Livestock is the first thing most people think of when they think of the Iowa State Fair, but it’s more than just cows and pigs. The are plenty of opportunities to show other agricultural products, and there’s no better place to see that than the floriculture show. Starting bright and early on the first day of the fair, FFA members from around the state bring in the best flowers from their gardens. Floriculture Superintendent Alan Spencer said the show gives kids an opportunity to show off the other side of agriculture.
Possible Presidential Candidate Hogan Touts His Blue State Record
Statewide Iowa — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he’s not sure he plans to run for President, but he has just joined the ranks of hundreds of White House hopefuls who have visited the Iowa State Fair. Hogan, a Republican, is a two term governor who cannot seek...
Iowa’s First In The Nation Caucuses And The Search At Trump’s Home Big Topics At Iowa GOP Fundraiser
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Republican Party’s fundraiser on August 10th showcased the GOP’s top of the ticket candidates this November and focused on the presidential campaign that will soon follow. That’s Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who has led a group of national party officials...
DeJear Says State Must Do More To Address Teacher, Staff Shortages In Iowa Schools
Statewide, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says it’s time to address the shortage of teachers, bus drivers and other staff in some Iowa schools. DeJear says her opponent, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, chose to focus this year on state funding to send 10,000 students...
